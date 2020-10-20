EAU CLAIRE — Following a similar decision last week by the Eau Claire City Council, the Eau Claire County Board postponed voting on a communicable disease ordinance during its meeting Tuesday night.
The County Board voted 16-12 to move a decision back pending the creation of a task force to address the proposed ordinance. County Board Chair Nick Smiar will appoint members to the task force as soon as possible and plans to appoint county residents who have broad perspectives and expertise.
The council last week postponed voting on a nearly identical ordinance and called for a task force to be created by late January at the latest so it could return to city officials’ desks no later than June.
Supervisor Gary Gibson authored the county postponement resolution Tuesday with the intention to work with the City Council and local members of the business, education and health care communities.
“It’s important for us as a county to get this right, and we need to work with the city,” Gibson said.
The proposed communicable disease ordinance would allow the local health officer, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director Lieske Giese, to enact public health orders while giving elected officials more oversight of those orders. The ordinance would give the Eau Claire County Board the authority to vote in support of or against a public health order. If the County Board does not support a health order, the order becomes an unenforceable advisory.
If approved, the ordinance would apply to all potential health orders related to communicable disease in the future, not only those related to COVID-19.
Giese said last week that she is not issuing another countywide health order because the department can’t enforce orders in the city of Eau Claire after the City Council postponement decision last week.
As of Friday, Eau Claire County does not have a countywide coronavirus order restricting the size of gatherings or mandating restrictions for businesses. However, a state order limits some indoor gatherings to no more than 25% of the total occupancy limit for a room or building.
During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s County Board meeting, four people spoke against the ordinance and said they represented 1,320 county residents. Speakers cited the potential negative impacts on small businesses, schooling and mental health if the ordinance is passed.
David Minor, president and CEO of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce, also spoke against the ordinance. Echoing the chamber board of directors vote on Oct. 5, Minor strongly encouraged the County Board to “take a pause,” withdraw the ordinance and consider the perspectives of local stakeholders, including business, education and health care before making a decision.
Three people spoke in favor of the ordinance, saying the pandemic has illustrated the importance of public health orders and public health officers.