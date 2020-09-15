EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board during its meeting Tuesday night postponed an amendment to a resolution authorizing the county to conduct a forensic audit into the county Department of Human Services.
After about two hours of discussion, input from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office and multiple amendments to the initial resolution, the County Board voted to postpone the amendment until its Oct. 6 meeting in order to have time to verify where the money for actions in the amendment would come from. The amendment, which was postponed by a 19-10 vote, proposes spending up to $75,000 to conduct a program audit of DHS and up to $25,000 “to hire forensic experts to pursue the full scope” of alleged credit card theft related to an ongoing criminal case against a former DHS employee.
Supervisor Kevin Stelljes drafted the amendment to allow the Sheriff’s Office to pursue and investigate potential criminal activities and conduct a thorough program audit of DHS. The alleged credit card theft refers to a case against former DHS employee Zer Smith, who was charged last month with nine counts of fraud relating to credit card purchases at DHS between November 2018 and August 2019. A court hearing in that case is scheduled for Nov. 10. If approved, the Sheriff’s Office investigation would “include heretofore unreported thefts or other persons involved,” according to the amendment.
According to Stelljes’s amendment, a DHS program audit would focus on three areas: evaluation of DHS management controls and improvement recommendations; evaluation of accounting and forecasting practices; and evaluation of program effectiveness to determine how successful DHS is in delivering services.
The County Board also approved an amendment to Stelljes’s amendment noting that if either the $25,000 forensic examination or $75,000 program audit go over budget, they would be referred to the Administration Committee and Finance and Budget Committee.
A program audit is different from a forensic audit. A program audit looks at an organization to determine if the organization is meeting its performance goals. A forensic audit analyzes an organization’s financial records specifically to search for illegal activity.
Supervisor Steve Chilson, co-author of a resolution that would authorize the county to spend up to $100,000 to conduct a forensic audit of DHS, said community confidence in DHS is low and a forensic audit would help restore that confidence. Indeed, the County Board received 30 public comments Tuesday night supporting a forensic audit of DHS.
“We owe it to the taxpayers to do everything we can to find out everything we can and take corrective action,” Chilson said.
The Eau Claire County sheriff, district attorney and treasurer support the resolution. Chilson urged supervisors to listen to those law enforcement and financial experts and move forward with a forensic audit.
Supervisor Mark Beckfield, the resolution’s other co-author, said the total amount of money potentially unaccounted for in the Smith case is at least five figures, since the criminal complaint against Smith states that she purchased 43 prepaid gift cards each worth $500. DHS records only show receipt or approval of 17 gift cards, leaving at least $13,000 unannounced for. That unaccounted for money should be enough to justify a forensic audit, according to Beckfield.
“This is not small potatoes that we’re talking about,” Beckfield said.
Supervisor Carl Anton said the County Board owes clarification to DHS employees regarding the financial situation of the department, and that clarity cannot happen without a forensic audit.
“We need to get to the bottom of it for the sake of our employees,” Anton said.
Supervisor Robin Leary agreed.
“If we don’t do this, we’re not going to know, and it’s going to continue to be a question,” Leary said. “While I don’t like having to do this, I think it’s necessary.”
Several supervisors voiced opposition to Stelljes’s amendment. Supervisor Judy Gatlin said more discussion should occur about the services DHS provides and the “perfect storm” of challenges the department has faced in recent years, including substance abuse, mental health challenges and now the COVID-19 pandemic.
“How can you put metrics on saving people?” Gatlin said.
Supervisor Don Mowry spoke against the amendment, saying there is no known criminal activity in DHS besides Smith’s case.
“Why are we doing this?” Mowry said. “Where’s the evidence that there’s more wrongdoing in the department?”
In order to make a comment regarding the resolution, County Board Chair Nick Smiar stepped down from the chair position while the resolution was discussed, and Supervisor Colleen Bates, the County Board vice chair, took over as chair.
Smiar spoke against the resolution, saying the ”entire matter has the appearance of a whisper campaign with the sole purpose of damaging, intimidating, and bullying both DHS and this board.”
Later in the meeting, Smiar asked Joel Brettingen, Eau Claire County undersheriff and captain of field services, what evidence the Sheriff’s Office has to support a forensic audit. The Sheriff’s Office opened a fact-finding inquiry May 29 into DHS financial practices, and the inquiry remains open. Declining to go into specifics about the ongoing inquiry, Brettingen said the Sheriff’s Office knows of several “irregularities” and “anomalies” in DHS that cannot be answered without a forensic audit.
Other supervisors expressed ambivalence. Supervisor Heather DeLuka said she is not against a forensic audit but said supervisors don’t have enough information to determine if a forensic audit is warranted.
Supervisor Katherine Schneider asked County Administrator Kathryn Schauf if she thinks a forensic audit is necessary. Schauf said more information is required before she can respond one way or the other.
“It’s hard to say yes or no,” Schauf said. “I know that’s a non-answer, but it’s the best I can give for now.”
Schauf also said a program audit of DHS “may have value.”
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 6.