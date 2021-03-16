EAU CLAIRE — Members of the Eau Claire County equity, diversity, inclusivity and social justice task force presented a report to the County Board during its meeting Tuesday.
The nine-person EDISJ task force was formed in September 2020. During Tuesday’s meeting, members focused on results from a 42-question survey the task force conducted of county employees measuring worker attitudes related to EDISJ.
The survey will likely serve as a benchmark that the county can compare additional surveys to in future years.
“The first step to creating a more inclusive and equitable organization is to understand your status quo,” the task force report states. “One-and-done isn’t enough. Don’t stop collecting data once you’ve implemented changes; keep surveying your team to see if things are really improving.”
The anonymous survey had 401 respondents, about two-thirds of the county’s employees. Women accounted for 62% of respondents, while men were 36%. Respondents were 92% white.
Notable survey findings included 75% of individuals indicating that they knew their role in promoting equity in the workplace. Seventy-two percent of respondents agreed that they are comfortable talking about equity, diversity, inclusion, and social justice with their co-workers, and 73% indicated they benefit from working with a diverse workforce.
Additional results were that 43% of individuals indicated that they do not understand how to file a discrimination complaint and 40% do not know how to request a workplace accommodation. Supervisor Missy Christopherson said those two figures were alarming and should be improved upon to have better employee outreach.
Other results were that 81% of respondents said they had a high level of trust in their peers within their departments and 79% had a high level of trust in their direct supervisors. However, 32% of respondents had high levels of trust in county administration, and 21% in the County Board.
Those figures appear to show that a disconnect exists between the County Board and county employees.
“That’s something that we darn sure ought to look at,” said Supervisor Katherine Schneider, co-chair of the EDISJ task force.
Supervisor Colleen Bates agreed and said that a low percentage of trust in supervisors showed that “words spoken in regards to staff can have an impact.”
Going forward, Supervisor Kim Cronk voiced support for a community forum to receive input from members of the public with direct experiences related to equity, diversity, inclusivity and social justice.
In response, County Board Chairman Nick Smiar said organizing a public forum “is in process.”
An inclusion forum is one of several next steps related to the process of improving equity, diversity, inclusion, and social justice in the county. Additional steps involve hiring an EDI coordinator and developing a plan to review county policies and practices.
Luke Fedie, county behavioral health administrator and co-chair of the EDISJ task force, said the survey should serve as the beginning of an ongoing process. He said information like the survey data must be collected regularly and then programs must be developed based on the areas of need shown in data.
Landfill update
The County Board received information on its role related to the Seven Mile Creek Landfill expansion process. The expansion would increase the dumping area of the landfill in Seymour by about 40%.
Corporation Counsel Tim Sullivan said the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has reviewed “and given their blessing” to the landfill expansion proposal from an environmental perspective.
However, the landfill expansion cannot begin until negotiations on local control are determined. Those local control negotiations are ongoing between GFL Environmental, a private company that owns the landfill, and the Seven Mile Creek Landfill Siting Committee.
The Landfill Siting Committee sent its most recent negotiation offer to GFL in February. According to Anders Helquist, attorney for the Landfill Siting Committee, that offer includes, among other things, an increased tonnage fee to $3.35 per ton of garbage to be paid from GFL to the town of Seymour, city of Eau Claire and Eau Claire County; a property value guarantee for landowners within three-fourths of a mile from the landfill; and an annual sociological payment of $1,500 for landowners within three-fourths of a mile from the landfill.
Going forward, Supervisor Ray Henning, a member of the Landfill Siting Committee, said the committee is on standby until it receives an offer from GFL.
“Until they come to us and show us their cards, we’re just sitting here waiting,” Henning said.
If local control negotiations are eventually reached by GFL and the siting committee, they would require final approval from the County Board, Seymour Town Board and Eau Claire City Council. If one or more of those entities does not approve the negotiation, Sullivan said the negotiation terms would likely go to arbitration.
Other business
The County Board approved the purchase of 6.87 acres of land along U.S. 53 and Otter Creek Road for a cost of $220,000. The parcel is next to about 42 acres the county owns that will be the site of the eight-figure County Highway Department facility set to be constructed over about the next two years.
The County Board passed a proclamation making April 12-16 Severe Weather Awareness Week.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for April 7.