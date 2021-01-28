EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board will consider a local mask mandate Tuesday during a special meeting.
The local ordinance, which would only apply if a state mask mandate expires or is revoked, would require people ages 5 and older in Eau Claire County to wear face masks in public buildings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
It will be the only item considered at the meeting Tuesday. In anticipation of significant feedback from residents, the public comment portion of the meeting has been extended from a 30-minute limit to a 60-minute limit.
The special meeting, scheduled for at 7 p.m, was called after signed requests from a majority of County Board supervisors. As of Thursday afternoon, County Board Chair Nick Smiar said 17 of 29 supervisors had requested the meeting.
Requests for a special meeting came shortly after a state mask mandate appeared likely to be repealed. Last week, Gov. Tony Evers issued an order extending the current state mask mandate through March 20. The Wisconsin Senate on Tuesday approved a resolution revoking Evers’ order.
The Wisconsin Assembly on Thursday canceled a vote on revoking Evers’ order out of concern that a revocation would jeopardize more than $49 million in monthly federal aid to Wisconsin for food assistance. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he still believed the Assembly would vote one day to repeal the mandate but that lawmakers wanted to “pause and do our due diligence" to ensure no federal money would be lost.
The statewide mandate is in effect for now, but if the Assembly votes to repeal the mandate, it would no longer exist. The local ordinance is very similar to the existing state mandate, but it includes the requirement for businesses to post mask notices, which is not part of the state order. If approved, the local ordinance would end on June 30. The County Board also has the option to repeal it at an earlier date.
Wearing protective face coverings in public continues to be part of Eau Claire City-County Health Department community expectations.
"If we’re wearing a face mask, it protects others in the community,” Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department director, said during a Thursday media briefing.
The Associated Press contributed reporting.