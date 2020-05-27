The Eau Claire County COVID-19 task force outlined its objectives during the first of its meetings Wednesday afternoon.
It was the first meeting for the new entity, which has seven members and will oversee the county’s response to coronavirus until at least December 2021. It will meet at least every other week and provide monthly updates to the County Board.
County Finance Director Norb Kirk anticipates the county’s total revenue for 2020 will be around $2 million short of its projection, with the majority of those losses coming as a result of significant decreases in sales tax revenue. Kirk said the county will have a much better indication of the coming financial impact at the end of June, when sales tax numbers for April are available.
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said two primary areas the task force will identify are acceptable spending reductions and potential gaps that still allow county services to function.
“No one wants to see service disruption, but in some regards I believe it’s inevitable,” Schauf said.
The task force discussed how to handle the county’s long-term financial challenges, and Schauf said the main thing is figuring out how to reduce expenses.
“We have the potential to have a multi-year issue,” Schauf said. “Short term solutions are not necessarily going to get us where we need to go.”
One area to reduce spending involves leaving open positions vacant for the time being and shifting current employees’ responsibilities, part of what Schauf called the county’s “redeployment strategy.”
County Board Chair Nick Smiar said he expects reductions in state and federal funding as well, which will add to the financial challenge.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday the distribution of $200 million to Wisconsin counties, villages and towns to help recover from COVID-19. It is not known how much money Eau Claire County will receive.
“It will likely not be a huge amount of money coming to the county, but it will be helpful,” Schauf said. “It is a welcome addition.”
Smiar said county staff are concerned about the future of their jobs, and that issue is in the background of every conversation. Most county employees are currently working from home.
The next task force meeting is scheduled for June 10 at 1 p.m.