Eau Claire County public health officials got a court order this week to put an Eau Claire resident under quarantine/isolation.
Details of the case are sealed, and attorney Richard Eaton of the county's Corporation Counsel Office said he could not discuss specifics about the person involved.
He did confirm it is the first instance during the coronavirus pandemic where a local resident has not voluntarily agreed to isolation or quarantine procedures from local public health officials, requiring them to seek compliance through a judge.
“No one wants to go the route of a court order,” Eaton said on behalf of health officials.
Under a court order approved by a judge, a person can be confined for up to 72 hours under quarantine/isolation to await a hearing. That hearing will determine if the person should remain under quarantine/isolation until medical experts deem him or her no longer a danger to the general public. These orders allow local law enforcement officers to take the person to a location for quarantine/isolation. It also permits the health department to station guards to ensure the person stays put.
Authority to quarantine individuals to control communicable disease is one of the powers granted to public health officials through Wisconsin state laws.