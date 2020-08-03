Eau Claire health officials aren’t expecting the Aug. 11 partisan primary election to spur an increase in the county’s coronavirus case count, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said Monday.
Wisconsin’s April 7 election didn’t cause an increase in COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire County, when many residents voted at polling places in person, Giese said in April. Giese attributed the lack of a case increase to polling site precautions, more sanitizing and many wearing masks and gloves.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed, releasing a report Friday on Wisconsin’s April election that found “no clear increase in cases, hospitalizations, or deaths” after the election. The CDC suggested “mitigation strategies” helped prevent a case surge, but also noted lower voter turnout compared to the April 2016 election may have influenced the case counts as well.
Expect the same precautions at the August primary, said Eau Claire County Clerk Janet Loomis on Monday.
All county polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day. Six feet of distance will be kept between voters, and if possible, people will enter the polling site through one door and exit through another, Loomis said.
Absentee voting is still available, ending on Friday, for which voters must contact their municipal clerks, Loomis said. In the city of Eau Claire, drive-thru absentee voting is also available between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday at the City Hall parking lot, 203 S. Farwell Street. To vote at the drive-thru site, city resident voters must enter the parking lot only from Dewey Street, though they don’t need a vehicle and can get and cast their ballot by walking up or riding a bicycle or scooter.
Loomis said Monday she doesn’t anticipate a shortage of poll workers on Aug. 11.
“This fall we expect that really we are in a fortunate place,” Giese said, pointing to an increase in absentee voting and safety precautions at polling places. “We are not expecting an impact because of the election, but we certainly want people to stay home if they’re ill and make sure they’re using a face covering if they’re out, including at the election. Even though it’s not required to go inside, we strongly encourage it.”
Voters who aren’t wearing face coverings won’t be denied a ballot at polling places, but masks are recommended, Loomis said.
Eau Claire County found four new cases of the virus on Monday, the lowest case count of the last several days. A total of 33 new cases have been identified since Friday.
“It was a challenging week for our team,” Giese said Monday.
Many of the county’s 33 newest coronavirus patients had “a high number of contacts … which means a lot of contact tracing is happening,” Giese said, urging Eau Claire County residents to keep their social circles small and avoid playdates, social gatherings and multi-household family parties.
Of the county’s 507 total cases of COVID-19, about 428 have recovered, and nearly 14,000 in the county have tested negative for the virus.