EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County leaders described the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic during the annual State of Eau Claire County session hosted virtually Friday morning by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.
Discussion topics included the county’s initial pandemic response; the financial health of the county; how the county can better prepare to deal with emergencies going forward; efforts at the Eau Claire County jail to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19; and future county projects.
“I think we’ve become experts in disruption this past year, and I hope experts in dealing with it,” County Board Chairman Nick Smiar said.
COVID response and planning
Eric Killen, Eau Claire County director of veterans service, worked as planning section chief of the local emergency operation center for about 10 weeks from March through May. Killen said “connect, coordinate, organize and respond” was the purpose of the EOC.
That role was far different from his typical day job, but Killen had emergency training during his time in the military. He said only two out of nine people in the EOC regularly worked on emergency operations, so it was a huge adjustment for everyone as they learned on the fly.
Going forward, Killen said four recommendations can help the Chippewa Valley be better prepared for other emergencies: identify and train volunteers to be on a future emergency management team; hold practice exercises on dealing with potential emergencies at least once per year; inform local elected officials about the need for a well-trained emergency operation team; and create a permanent emergency operation center in a physical location with “state-of-the-art equipment.”
“We need to look at that strongly, and hopefully in the future we can fund a dedicated EOC,” Killen said.
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said at the start of the pandemic, initial sales tax projections were “ominous.” That presented financial challenges, since sales taxes are the main funding source for many of the county’s core operations.
The initial projections of more than $1 million in 2020 sales tax losses will likely not occur, though. From March to October of 2020, the months impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a decrease of about $337,000 in sales tax revenue in 2020 compared to 2019.
Schauf expressed cautious optimism about the county’s 2020 general fund finances. That fund has been helped by lower county spending because of mandatory furloughs and savings on supplies and expenses due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.
“We are pleased to say that we are cautious about where we’re at now,” Schauf said. “It looks like we are going to end the year (2020) in a positive position.”
County jail
Capt. Dave Riewestahl with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office’s security services division discussed ways to enact social distancing and other precautions at the county jail during the pandemic.
The main way to have better distancing protocols involves having fewer incarcerated people, since “jails are not designed for social distance,” Riewestahl said. “Jails are designed to get as many people in a small location as possible.”
Bookings at the county jail have decreased during the pandemic to create more room for staff and incarcerated people. There hasn’t been less crime in the county over the past year, but Riewestahl said jail officials are “asking our partners in law enforcement to only bring the people who are a security threat.”
Despite the preventative measures, COVID-19 infections have occurred at the jail, though there have been no outbreaks. As of Jan. 25, the county jail does not have anyone currently positive with the virus. Overall, the jail has performed 412 COVID-19 tests, 26 of which were positive, a rate of 6.3%. All 26 cases have recovered. https://www.co.eau-claire.wi.us/home/showpublisheddocument?id=39463
Riewestahl said jail correctional officers have received their first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and he said second vaccine shots will begin next week. Incarcerated people have a tentative vaccination start date of March 1, according to state guidelines.
Vaccines should make the jail safer, but Riewestahl said infections will likely still occur in the meantime because of the jail’s connectivity with area residents.
“The Eau Claire County Jail is made up of the community, so we will continue to see COVID, whether that’s staff, contract workers or the incarcerated population,” Riewestahl said.
Looking ahead
The county is likely to add a sixth circuit court judge and courtroom in 2022, Smiar said. He hopes construction on the new courtroom will begin relatively soon since a design is already in place.
“You can’t have a judge if you don’t have a place for the judge to sit,” Smiar said.
After the pandemic has been minimized, officials said they expect virtual meetings to continue to some degree, since they are cost effective and don’t require travel.
Smiar also said the county will continue to collaborate with local entities like the Eau Claire City Council and Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
“It’s not that we didn’t cooperate before, but we can see more intensely the need to cooperate and to develop that further,” Smiar said.
Smiar said COVID-19 will be the largest challenge in the near future, but county staff will continue to balance handling the pandemic with planning future projects.
“Whether we like it or not, COVID is with us for quite a long time,” Smiar said. “It’s a bit of a juggling activity to try to keep things moving forward and dealing with the disruption, and doing it in such a way that we’re penny-wise and not pound-foolish … In my opinion, we’ve done a pretty good job of managing disruption and change, and we look forward with confidence to the future.”