EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County COVID-19 task force discussed furloughs and the process to fill vacant positions during its meeting Wednesday afternoon.
County Finance Director Norb Kirk asked what would need to occur for the county to eliminate the monthly furlough day all county employees, with a few exceptions, are taking from this July to December. The monthly furlough resolution that passed in July included language noting that if the county’s financial health improves by the end of the year, County Administrator Kathryn Schauf can remove furlough days.
Schauf said she didn’t know the exact requirements that would have to be met, but that the likelihood of significant financial improvement this year is “pretty slim.”
“At this point we can likely expect the furloughs to continue, unless there is something that dramatically changes,” Schauf said.
Schauf said the county needs more information to monitor important local financial indicators. She also said those indicators often are not known right away, such as sales tax revenue being reported two months after it occurred.
“We have a lot of learning still to do this year,” Schauf said.
Kirk noted that the county saves about $100,000 each furlough day. Schauf said no revenue has currently been affected by furloughs but it is a possibility.
Separate from the countywide monthly furloughs, county employees can take voluntary furlough days as needed with department approval.
Filling vacancies
The task force also discussed the process when a department requests to fill a vacant position. Nearly all open county positions have remained vacant since the pandemic arrived in full force in mid-March.
A request to fill a vacant position originates from a county department head. The request then goes to that department’s oversight committee for approval and finally to the County Board for approval. The COVID-19 task force does not have a role in the process.
There are currently two such requests: the county clerk’s office asked to fill a part-time position to help with elections, and the clerk of court office proposed adding one full-time legal specialist.
Because of the urgent nature of filling the county clerk position before the November elections, Schauf said the Human Resources Committee has begun working with County Clerk Janet Loomis to recruit for the position while the request to fill the position goes through final approval.
“We’re doing some of it simultaneously,” Schauf said.
The next county COVID-19 task force meeting is scheduled for Sep. 9.