EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County has begun early talks on how it will potentially determine spending more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief money.
The Eau Claire County Administration Committee during its meeting Tuesday went over a four-page draft document intended to frame discussions the county will have on how to spend the money. The money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus relief bill Congress passed in March.
As part of the bill, Eau Claire County will receive $20.3 million in direct aid. It will receive half of that money next month and the remaining half next year, likely in May 2022. All of the money must be spent by the end of 2024.
Committee members emphasized that this is the first step in a lengthy process. No decisions are close to being finalized yet, since federal spending guidelines haven’t been released.
County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said the county will receive spending guidelines from the Department of the Treasury on “May 11 at the soonest.” She also noted that the guidelines will likely come out in multiple phases, not all at once.
Before spending any money, the county is determining its guiding principles and steps along the way to determine what it could possibly fund. According to the draft document, potential spending areas include broadband; public health emergency response such as health care system capacity and COVID-19 contact tracing; covering government revenue lost because of the pandemic; local government sustainability and infrastructure; economic recovery programs like awarding loans and grants to businesses; and community response programs like food banks and mental health services.
County Finance Director Norb Kirk said the document provides a foundation for discussions and will grow and evolve as more input is received.
“It’s the basis to continue the conversations and to provide ... background and transparency to the process,” Kirk said.
Prior to spending, Schauf said the county will prioritize options and figure out reporting requirements related to the money.
“We want to be a little bit cautious and not be in a big hurry to start releasing funds,” Schauf said.
Schauf said that there will be money that can only be spent on specific aspects, while other money can be used more broadly. She said the county will likely determine how to spend the more specific money and then broaden out to spend money on a wider range of options.
The county aims to incorporate the spending of the $20 million into its existing budget process.
“Our current structure can manage this, with some adjustments,” said County Board Chairman Nick Smiar.
Schauf said county leaders have spoken with city of Eau Claire officials and businesspeople in the region on options to spend the money, and the county is working on gaining community input. Schauf has also met a few times with county department leaders, who are considering how to potentially use the money.
Smiar said the county must also receive thoughts from county workers who are most equipped to know what could improve their jobs.
“People on the front line often have a lot more wisdom about what’s happening, what should happen ... and we should be listening to them,” Smiar said.
Down the road, Schauf said the county might hire someone to oversee the projects related to the COVID-19 relief funding.
“When I look at the vastness of what this potential project could be, it may be that we’ll want to bring in additional resources to get that done,” Schauf said.
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie supports eventually hiring someone for a position like program manager.
“Without additional help … we could jeopardize some of the progress that has been made, and certainly slow down the progress that still needs to be made in fiscal areas in some departments and overall as a county,” Wilkie said.
Wilkie said the federal money is a huge chance to make progress, so the county must be diligent in order to maximize the opportunity. Indeed, the influx of federal money presents exciting opportunities for the county, but it also carries significant decision-making responsibilities.
The next Administration Committee meeting is scheduled for May 11.