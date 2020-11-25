EAU CLAIRE — With Thanksgiving leaving about five weeks remaining in an extremely difficult year, Eau Claire County officials and County Board supervisors shared what they are thankful for.
Many people expressed appreciation for family and loved ones, and several said this year has clarified the importance of those personal connections.
“Isolation has made it abundantly clear that the individual relationships we have feed the body, soul and spirit,” County Administrator Kathryn Schauf wrote in an email.
Several people also noted appreciation for their health during a time when many do not have the same fortune.
“It’s both difficult and simple to reach past the sadness to say what I am thankful for this year,” Supervisor Connie Russell wrote in an email. “The simple, self-centered answer is that I’m grateful to be alive and that, so far, my family is well and healthy. I have a heavy heart for those who have lost loved ones or who are battling illness.”
Russell is also thankful for her four grandchildren, ages 4 to 11.
“They make me laugh and their exuberance is contagious,” Russell wrote. “With social distancing, we don’t enjoy as many hugs or walks down a path hand-in-hand. Still, it’s their power to pull my focus to the future that is a great tonic now. I wonder what they will become. While they play superheroes today, I wonder if they will remember this time and recognize the real heroes around them – their teachers, the doctors and nurses, the caregivers keeping great-grandparents healthy.”
Some mentioned that modern advances have played a large role in staying connected.
“I am thankful for technology and the ability to text message with my siblings, my husband’s family, and my cousins,” Supervisor Stella Pagonis wrote in an email. “We live all over the U.S. and Canada and we can check in every day. My brother and I exchange bread recipes. So in this time of COVID, that little device in our hand that bings is a welcome sound.”
Another common refrain involved gratitude for medical workers risking their health and safety to assist others.
“I’m thankful for Mayo Hospital nurses and doctors saving the life of a member of our family from COVID,” Supervisor Jerry Wilkie wrote in an email. “I’m thankful for those that wear masks and acknowledge we are our brother’s keeper.”
Many are thankful for the people who have helped them during the pandemic.
“As a single person trying to obey COVID expectations, I’m most grateful for good company,” Supervisor Kathie Schneider wrote in an email. “Friends who call and Facebook, my Seeing Eye dog who balances his 55 pounds on my legs in bed, public radio and engrossing novels are my top four sources of fine company.”
Supervisor Kim Cronk shared a similar sentiment.
“I am thankful for all the educators, historians, griots, artists, poets, storytellers and mentors, free and unfree, who do work that is so life-affirming,” Cronk wrote in an email. “Their stories tell the half that has not been told ... I am deeply thankful to friends, family, and mentors who have encouraged myself and all of us that when things are difficult, it is time to expand rather than contract. I am very grateful for this village.”
Others were grateful for new professional chances afforded them in the past 11-plus months.
“I’m thankful for all of those I’ve met this year, and all those I will meet in the future,” Supervisor Zoe Roberts wrote in an email. “I’m also thankful for the opportunities I’ve been provided to help people within our community live better lives. But mostly I’m thankful for the hope I have that we will soon conquer this pandemic and get our lives back to normal.”
County Board Chair Nick Smiar expressed a similar sense of guarded optimism in the wake of this month’s presidential election.
“I am thankful for nascent peace in our nation which ends a time of turbulent division and hatred, and for the glimmer of an end to the devastation from the pandemic,” Smiar wrote in an email.