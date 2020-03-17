Eau Claire County courts will not penalize people who miss court dates because of illness due to the concerns around COVID-19.
The following notice was posted outside each county courtroom on Tuesday:
"Individuals, including attorneys and employees, should not physically appear in court if they have influenza-like symptoms including fever, cough and difficulty breathing, or if they have had personal contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus."
Judges will not issue an arrest warrant if court is missed because of illness.
Defendants are asked to call their attorneys to reschedule a missed appearance.
If defendants are representing themselves, they are asked to call the branches to which their cases are assigned to reschedule.
Following are the phone numbers: Branch 1, 715-839-6170; Branch 2, 715-839-6149; Branch 3, 715-839-7732; Branch 4, 715-839-7732; Branch 5, 715-839-6029.