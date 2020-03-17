Eau Claire County courts will reschedule some jury trials and not penalize people who miss court dates because of illness due to the concerns around COVID-19.
The following notice was posted outside each county courtroom on Tuesday:
"Individuals, including attorneys and employees, should not physically appear in court if they have influenza-like symptoms including fever, cough and difficulty breathing, or if they have had personal contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus."
Judges will not issue an arrest warrant if court is missed because of illness.
Defendants are asked to call their attorneys to reschedule a missed appearance.
If defendants are representing themselves, they are asked to call the branches to which their cases are assigned to reschedule.
Following are the phone numbers: Branch 1, 715-839-6170; Branch 2, 715-839-6149; Branch 3, 715-839-7732; Branch 4, 715-839-7732; Branch 5, 715-839-6029.
Defendants who are not in custody may have court dates rescheduled to after April 17 for initial appearances, preliminary hearings, arraignments, motions, plea hearings, status conferences and sentencing hearings.
Each judge has the discretion to deviate from these guidelines.
Jury trials set to begin in the next 30 days will be re-scheduled.
If a speedy trial demand has been made, judges will hold a status conference prior to cancelling the trial.
Trials set to begin between the next 30 to 60 days will be rescheduled at the discretion of each judge.
All of the changes were approved Tuesday by Eau Claire County's five circuit court judges: John Manydeeds, Michael Schumacher, Emily Long, Jon Theisen and Sarah Harless.