With Wisconsin's spring election and presidential primary three weeks away, requests for absentee ballots are surging in the Chippewa Valley and statewide amid rising concern over the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Tuesday morning, requests for mail-in absentee ballots had hit about 2,000 in Eau Claire and 370 in Menomonie, more than twice the level anticipated before COVID-19 fears sparked a rash of public warnings about social distancing.
"I'm expecting those requests to keep growing day by day," Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said.
In Menomonie, about 100 absentee ballot requests came into the city's elections office between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, many of them through the myvote.wi.gov website, City Clerk Cally Lauersdorf said.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported that Wisconsin voters were requesting absentee ballots at a record pace.
More than 173,000 absentee applications had been received by Wisconsin municipal clerks as of Tuesday morning. That exceeds total requests for three of the last four spring elections even though the election isn't until April 7.
The deluge comes as the Elections Commission is urging anyone concerned about COVID-19 exposure to make plans now to vote absentee for the spring election. Absentee ballot requests must be made online or received by the applicable municipal clerk's office by April 2.
"We are encouraged that so many voters are requesting absentee ballots already, especially through the MyVote Wisconsin website," Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief elections official, said in a news release. "We want everyone who is eligible and who wants to vote to be able to do so safely."
In-person absentee voting, which can be attractive to people hoping to avoid crowds at the polls on Election Day, started this week.
About 170 people showed up Monday at Eau Claire City Hall to cast in-person absentee ballots, Riepl said.
"That's a lot higher than normal," she said. "There was a steady flow of people all day, and we're usually not busy the first week of in-person absentee voting."
Though Ohio postponed its primary Tuesday, the Wisconsin spring election and primary is still planned to proceed as usual, although Wolfe acknowledged it is an evolving situation and the commission will continue to rely on the guidance of public health officials.
"We're just forging ahead and following what the state says we have to do. We are preparing as if there will be a normal election on Tuesday, April 7," Riepl said, noting that so far in-person absentee voting hasn't been busy enough to worry about crowd size limits or social distancing space between voters.
However, the availability of poll workers may become a concern, as both Eau Claire and Menomonie election officials said some regular poll workers have backed out as a result of coronavirus concerns.
"We've had a number of poll workers call in and say they are not able to work," Lauersdorf said, explaining that some of them are older or have lung issues, putting them at higher risk for serious complications should they contract COVID-19.
"It's definitely understandable," she said. "We're going to get through this and make do with what we have."
Regarding voter turnout, Lauersdorf said it's particularly difficult to predict this year because of coronavirus fears and the unknown impact of colleges and universities not holding face-to-face classes, possibly prompting many students to return to their hometowns.
Acting by today (Wednesday) is important for anyone who needs to register to vote. People whose name or address has changed since they last voted need to register with their current information.
Voters can check their registration status by going to myvote.wi.gov and clicking on "My Voter Info." People can register to vote online or by mail through today.
Beginning Thursday, voters will need to register in person at their municipal clerk's office by April 3 or at the polls on Election Day.