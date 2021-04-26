EAU CLAIRE — Very high COVID-19 case activity along the western Wisconsin border has prompted public health officials in the region to urge residents to continue using precautions to prevent the virus from spreading.
Officials in 18 western Wisconsin counties and three tribal governments signed a letter Monday cautioning their constituents that cases of COVID-19 and variants are high in neighboring Minnesota.
"This means our area will likely soon see higher numbers if actions are not taken, as this increase is already being experienced in border counties," the letter stated.
St. Croix, Burnett and Polk counties — all along Wisconsin's border with Minnesota — are the only parts of the state currently considered to have "very high" COVID-19 activity, according to a map from the state Department of Health Services. The majority of other Wisconsin counties have high case counts, though a few have fallen to medium levels of COVID-19 activity, based on the map.
The officials asked residents to continue wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, frequently washing your hands, avoiding large gatherings and getting vaccinated.
Public health directors or other administrators from Barron, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix, Trempealeau and Washburn counties and the Bad River, Ho-Chunk and St. Croix tribes signed the letter.