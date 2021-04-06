EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin saw its single-highest number of COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday in nearly two months.
A total of 886 new cases of the virus were reported Tuesday, the most since Feb. 12, according to the state's Department of Health Services. It reflects a jump of new cases nationwide, as variants are increasing, and more states remove mask mandates and social distancing requirements. In comparison, 588 new cases were reported on Tuesday, March 30.
Statewide, there were eight new deaths reported Tuesday, including one in St. Croix County.
St. Croix County also led the way in new cases among 12 western Wisconsin counties, with 26. Dunn County was second-highest, with 9 new cases.