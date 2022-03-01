CHIPPEWA FALLS — The number of deaths in western Wisconsin caused by COVID-19-related symptoms took a sharp decline in February.
Across 12 counties, 58 people died from the virus between Feb. 1 and March 1, according to data from the Department of Health Services. That is down from 75 deaths in January and 115 fatalities in December, DHS data shows.
For the second straight month, Chippewa County had the most deaths in the region, with 13 fatalities in February, after experiencing 18 in January and 15 in December. Chippewa County’s death rate is now 271 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Rusk County reported nine virus-related deaths in February, and is now averaging 374 deaths per 100,000 residents, the highest death rate in western Wisconsin. Rusk County’s vaccination rate is third-lowest in the state at 43.2% of residents with a shot.
Barron County had 8 deaths in the month, St. Croix County reported 6, Clark and Eau Claire counties had 5 each, Pierce County reported 4, Dunn County had 3, Pepin County reported 2, with Buffalo, Jackson and Trempealeau counties 1 each.
The 12 counties have now combined for 1,014 virus-related deaths, up from 956 on Feb. 1 and 881 on Jan. 1. There were 472 deaths in those counties in 2021, an increase from 409 deaths in 2020.
Statewide, 11,972 people have died since the start of the pandemic, including 51 reported on Tuesday, and 765 throughout February. Wisconsin passed 10,000 total deaths on Dec. 29. The state reached 9,000 deaths on Nov. 30; 8,000 deaths on Oct. 1, and 7,000 deaths on May 26, DHS data shows.
Roughly 87.8% of all hospital beds in the state are now in use, including 85.7% of ICU beds, DHS data states. Also, 44.0% of hospitals across the state say their ICUs are at peak capacity. Those numbers are down significantly from Feb. 1, when 91.2% of hospital beds were in use, including 92.7% of ICU beds. On Feb. 1, 75.9% of hospitals said their ICUs were at peak capacity.
There is a clear correlation between a high vaccination rate and a low death rate since vaccines became available. For instance, Dane County has the highest vaccination rate in the state, at 82.6% of residents with at least one shot. Dane County also has the lowest death rate in the state, at 89 deaths per 100,000 residents.
Other counties in western Wisconsin with death rates higher than 200 fatalities per 100,000 residents include Clark County (334), Barron County (305), and Trempealeau County (202).
The state’s overall vaccination rate sits at 63.9% of all residents having at least one dose, which is only up 0.6% since Feb. 1. Wisconsin as a whole remains behind the national vaccination rate, which is at about 76.4% of residents with at least one vaccination, including 87.9% of residents ages 18 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Feb. 1, the national rate was 75.3% of Americans with at least one shot, and 86.9% of adults ages 18 and older.