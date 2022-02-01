CHIPPEWA FALLS — After recording 15 COVID-19-related deaths in December, Chippewa County added 18 more virus-related deaths in January, more than any other county in western Wisconsin. With 159 virus-related deaths, the county has now surpassed Eau Claire County for most fatalities of any county in the region.
“It’s been a rough month,” said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman. “It’s been really sad to see Chippewa County have so many deaths in the past month, when counties around us had a drop in deaths. I feel bad for the families who have had to deal with a loss; I really hope it slows down.”
Weideman said the county has seen deaths across multiple age ranges in January.
“In the beginning of the month, most of our deaths were between the ages of 40 and 60,” she said. “Recently, it has been people above 80 that weren’t in a long-term care facility.”
While Weideman didn’t have statistics available for January’s deaths, she said 87% of the county’s deaths recorded in 2021 were among unvaccinated people.
Across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, there were 75 virus-related deaths in January, a sharp drop from the 115 fatalities recorded in December. However, the 75 deaths is still the second-highest death total of the past 12 months, according to Department of Health Services data.
The 75 deaths in January were: 18 in Chippewa County, 12 from St. Croix County, 10 from Barron County, 8 from Eau Claire County, 6 each in Clark and Pierce counties, 5 in Dunn County, 4 from Rusk County, 3 from Trempealeau County, and one each in Buffalo, Jackson and Pepin counties.
The 12 counties have now combined for 956 deaths; the total was 881 on Jan. 1. There were 472 deaths in those counties in 2021, an increase from 409 deaths in 2020.
Statewide, 11,207 people have died since the start of the pandemic, including 73 reported on Tuesday. Wisconsin passed 10,000 total deaths on Dec. 29. The state reached 9,000 deaths on Nov. 30; 8,000 deaths on Oct. 1, and 7,000 deaths on May 26, DHS data shows.
Roughly 91.2% of all hospital beds in the state are now in use, including 92.7% of ICU beds, DHS data states. Also, 75.9% of hospitals across the state say their ICUs are at peak capacity.
The state’s overall vaccination rate remains at 63.3% of all residents having at least one dose, which is only up 1.2% since Jan. 1. Wisconsin as a whole remains behind the national vaccination rate, which is at about 75.3% of residents with at least one vaccination, including 86.9% of residents ages 18 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.