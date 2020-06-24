Eau Claire County employees will likely not receive salary increases this year.
During its meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Eau Claire County COVID-19 task force approved a resolution to suspend step increases for all county employees in 2020 effective immediately. The pay raises, most of which are annual increases of between 0.5% and 2%, were slated to occur July 6. The resolution has a caveat that the step increases can be retroactively applied if the county is not facing losses at the end of this year.
Suspending pay raises this year means county spending on wages will decrease in 2020 by a total of about $238,000, according to county Finance Director Norb Kirk. The decision was made in response to anticipated seven-figure decreases in county revenue this year caused by coronavirus.
The task force approved two other actions to potentially decrease spending in response to financial difficulties caused by the pandemic.
Members voted in favor of a resolution to close county facilities one day per month for six months. The proposal will be considered by the Administration Committee during its July 7 meeting. If it is approved by the Administration Committee, the resolution will be sent to the County Board for final approval. If the County Board approves the resolution, County Administrator Kathryn Schauf said, the county will work to ensure employees can file for unemployment insurance to make up money lost as a result of taking one day off.
The task force also supported a resolution suspending pay increases for all 29 County Board supervisors for the rest of 2020, pending the county’s fiscal health at the end of the year. That proposal also goes to the Administration Committee for review next month.
“This would be a way of sharing the pain,” Nick Smiar, County Board chair and task force member, said.
Supervisor Mark Beckfield, a task force member, agreed.
“We can’t ask our employees to take a hit without us taking a hit,” Beckfield said.
Near the end of the meeting, Smiar said he appreciated the task force’s actions and encouraged members to continue implementing practical solutions.
“We’re taking some steps that I think are quite meaningful for the purposes of the budget and the county, but also for the staff,” Smiar said. “We have to be very sensitive that the staff are probably walking on eggshells around this whole issue and wondering what’s going to happen to them.”
Schauf said the actions taken Wednesday are important but “inadequate to completely bridge the gap” of lost revenue the county anticipates, meaning further decisions will occur to decrease county spending.
Going forward, Schauf said, the county will face about a 5% decline in revenue for its 2021 overall budget. As a result, county officials must determine ways to decrease expenditures by about 5%.
Other business
Kirk said the county brought in about $759,000 in sales tax revenue this April, a higher amount than he anticipated but still about $95,000 less than April 2019. Overall 2020 sales tax revenue through April is about $100,000 less than the first four months of 2019.
Schauf said state budget revenues likely will not return to normal until 2023, resulting in less funding to local budgets like Eau Claire County for at least the next couple years.
The next county COVID-19 task force meeting is scheduled for July 8.