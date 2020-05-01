Wisconsin National Guard members will help with drive-through COVID-19 testing, open to any Wisconsin residents experiencing symptoms, on Friday (May 1) in Buffalo County.
The testing is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Buffalo County Highway Shop, S1672 Highway 37, Alma.
Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that the State Emergency Operations Center, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin Emergency Management and Wisconsin National Guard are working with local health departments to create the community testing events in places with a known lack of access to testing or where additional testing is needed because of high rates of COVID-19.
“Taking our lab capacity from the ability to perform zero COVID-19 tests in early March to more than 11,000 tests per day now is one of our success stories here in Wisconsin,” Evers said in a news release. “But capacity is not the same as utilization, so we have some work to do to ensure everyone who needs a test is getting one and to understand the full scope of this disease around Wisconsin."
The governor's office encouraged anyone who lives in or around Buffalo or Pepin counties who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested at the Alma event. Buffalo County has had four positive tests and zero deaths, according to the state Department of Health Services.
As Wisconsin is increasing access to testing, people with symptoms should contact their health care provider and ask to be tested.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever (defined as a measured temperature greater than 100.4°), subjective fever (when a person feels unusually warm to the touch or reports sensations similar to previous experiences of fever), cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, headache, chills or rigors (repetitive shaking chills), muscle aches and new loss of taste or smell.