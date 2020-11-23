EAU CLAIRE — Chippewa Valley natives who go to college elsewhere are encouraged to use a local COVID-19 rapid testing site on Wednesday as they return to the area to visit family for Thanksgiving.
Initially scheduled to be closed this Wednesday, the site run by UW-Eau Claire will instead be open from noon to 8 p.m. in the Memorial High School parking lot, 2225 Keith St.
"Eau Claire-area students attending non-UW System schools may not have access to the same asymptomatic testing resources," UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said in a news release.
A collaboration between the UW System and federal government has allowed the local university to establish the site that offers free rapid COVID-19 testing to community members with results in 15 minutes.
Those interested in being tested need to register in advance at doineedacovid19test.com.
Open on weekends and Wednesdays since Nov. 14, the site has already tested 1,799 people. Of those, 59 were positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.
The site will continue to offer testing from noon to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 9.