EAU CLAIRE — A free COVID-19 testing site run by UW-Eau Claire that provides rapid results to community members will reopen today.
Located in the parking lot of Memorial High School, the testing site was last operating on Dec. 20 but had been closed over the holidays.
The site will be open from noon to 8 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Part of the UW System's "surge testing operations," the Memorial High testing site was originally supposed to end in December, but has been extended to mid-January because of supplies of testing kits. (An exact end date was not available from the university on Tuesday due to it depending on demand across 22 surge testing sites across Wisconsin affiliated with public universities.)
Tests are available for people who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, but believe they may have been exposed to coronavirus.
People who want to get tested at the Eau Claire site are asked to register in advance at doineedacovid19test.com.
Since the testing site began on Nov. 14, it has administered 5,842 antigen tests with 228 coming back positive for COVID-19. Those tests provide results in 15 minutes, but the site also has administered 468 of the more accurate PCR tests that take more than a day to get results. The university did not have statistics available for the positivity rate of those PCR tests.