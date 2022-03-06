CHIPPEWA FALLS — With COVID-19 cases falling at a sharp rate across Wisconsin, vaccinations have come to a near standstill.
For the second consecutive week, the state’s vaccination rate increased just 0.1% for residents getting their first dose, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Roughly 64% of state residents have received at least one dose.
Meanwhile, just 443 new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Wisconsin, and the seven-day average of new cases has tumbled to 525.
However, the state reported 32 new virus-related deaths, including one each in Chippewa and Pierce counties. That brings Wisconsin’s total to 12,089 confirmed virus deaths, including 1,019 across 12 counties in western Wisconsin.
The majority of those deaths recorded statewide have been in people 50 or older. Roughly 13.2% of deaths recorded statewide are among people younger than 50, including 10 Wisconsinites ages 10-19, 59 people ages 20-29, and 145 ages 30-39, DHS data shows.
Only 26.6% of children ages 5 to 11 have received a vaccine, compared to 60.8% of children ages 12 to 17, and 59.6% of adults ages 18 to 24. However, 85.7% of senior citizens ages 65 and older have received at least one shot.
The state’s vaccination rate continues to trail the national rate, where 76.5% of all Americans have received at least one dose, including 87.9% of adults ages 18 and older.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Wisconsin are down 28% from Feb. 9 to Feb. 22, while ICU hospitalizations are down 24%, DHS reports.
Also, hospitalizations are down 23% from Feb. 16 to March 1, while ICU hospitalizations are down 30%, DHS reports.
The Chippewa Falls school district announced Friday it has just three active cases system-wide, and the district will move to its lowest level of concern for COVID beginning March 21.