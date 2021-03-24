EAU CLAIRE — Jessica Ives let out a whoop and threw her arms in the air.
It's not the typical reaction after someone gets a sharp needle poked into their arm, but this was a vaccination for COVID-19, which is no ordinary virus.
Ives was one of about 870 people expected to get a COVID-19 shot Wednesday during an Eau Claire City-County Health Department vaccination clinic at North High School.
"I can't believe this day is actually here," Ives said. "It's fantastic to see so many people here and so many people helping out."
Perhaps retired physician Sue Rowe, who has volunteered at a number of such clinics over the past two months, summed it up best with this recent Facebook post: "The happiest place in Medicine is a vaccine clinic!"
From the vaccinators to the volunteers to the patients, the clinics offer an overwhelmingly positive vibe, said Rowe, of Altoona, whose role has mostly been to draw up doses of the vaccine.
"People are just happy to be there," Rowe said.
Health Department Director Lieske Giese agreed that COVID-19 vaccine clinics represent a literal and figurative shot in the arm for community residents.
"It really does open an absolutely new door for the health of our community, our schools, our businesses, our health care system and our families just desperately wanting to connect," Giese said. "We all need that."
The details varied among clinic participants, but the themes were overwhelmingly similar: Everyone is eager to get vaccinated in hopes of eventually returning to a sense of normalcy that has been missing since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the Chippewa Valley a year ago. For some that means seeing their grandchildren again, while for others that means going about their daily lives without the fear of contracting a potentially fatal disease.
For Ives, who lives in Madison but has been staying in Augusta as a caregiver for her father since November, the shot gave her a sense of hope. She looks forward to feeling some protection as she runs errands and the prospect of once again gathering with friends.
"We've been cautious for a year and it's nice to have an end in sight," said Ives, whose broad smile was evident even under her mask.
Matthew Martin of Eau Claire, decked out in a Milwaukee Brewers cap and mask, called the vaccine the first step toward returning to normal.
"I can see the light at the end of the tunnel as so many people get their shots," Martin said as he joined dozens of others Wednesday in the North cafeteria for the mandatory 15-minute waiting period to check for reactions before they could leave the building with their first dose of protection against the virus.
Stephanie Powers of New Richmond was excited to snag a coveted slot at Wednesday's clinic in Eau Claire on just her third day of eligibility in Wisconsin.
"It is relief, total relief," Powers said, describing her reaction to getting the vaccine moments earlier. "This is a really big deal."
She said it was rewarding to take part in something that symbolizes the beginning of the end of the pandemic, which has killed more than 2.7 million people worldwide, 544,000 in the United States and 538 in the 12-county region surrounding Eau Claire.
Getting the vaccination, she said, offers the opportunity to once again see friends and family members she has avoided for a year because of safety concerns.
Asked how she might celebrate the occasion, Powers said, "I'm just going to have dinner with my family and hug them. That's what I've been missing the most."
Similarly, Brittany and Jacob Paulsrud of Eau Claire said they woke up on a recent Saturday to a text message indicating they were newly eligible for the vaccine. Brittany screamed with joy.
"It was the best text message I've ever gotten in my life," said Brittany, who is exposed to many people through her work as a hairdresser and food server.
Jacob agreed, adding, "It was like waking up on Christmas morning."
The Paulsruds were delighted to get standby appointments at the end of the Health Department's vaccination clinic that same day at Memorial High School and even happier when they received the clinic's final doses.
Audrey Boerner, public information officer for the Health Department’s pandemic response, said a large number of volunteers and staff make the clinics possible.
"They are so willing to help and so glad to be a part of this effort," Boerner said. "They all know that each shot can save a life."
Lissa Siedow of Eau Claire is one of those folks who has volunteered to help out at several clinics. She called it a labor of love.
"It's the happiest volunteer experience ever. People are thrilled beyond thrilled to get the vaccine," Siedow said. "It's about everyone coming together to make this dang thing go away."
With vaccines also being administered by health care providers and pharmacies, progress toward that goal is made daily. As of Wednesday, 28.5% of Eau Claire County residents, or 29,861 people, had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The figures were 27.2%, or 17,595 people, in Chippewa County and 21.3%, or 9,644 people, in Dunn County.
The pace of inoculations has been accelerating as well. Together, the three counties administered an average of 8,885 doses a week in February. By last week, total doses given in the counties had risen to 11,792.
The numbers should increase even more when the Federal Emergency Management Agency opens a mass vaccination site April 8 at UW-Eau Claire's Zorn Arena with the capacity to put shots in the arms of 1,200 people per day.