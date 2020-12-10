EAU CLAIRE — State and local health officials say Wisconsin could receive its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, though it’s not clear when the first doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will reach Eau Claire County.
“A small amount of the vaccine may arrive as soon as next week,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, at a Thursday news briefing. “The state will allocate that amount out to a small number of health care providers.”
Residents and workers in long-term care facilities, as well as other health care workers, will likely be first in line to get vaccinated for COVID-19, Giese said.
“It will take a little bit even to get that full group vaccinated,” she said. “We have many people included in that group across the state.”
Right now, the Health Department is preparing for the weeks when mass vaccination will happen in the Chippewa Valley, though it’s not yet clear when vaccines will be available to Wisconsin’s general public.
It’s also not clear how many doses the Chippewa Valley may get in December or January, Giese said: “We also don’t know if all counties will get a small amount, or if there will be prioritizing.”
The state is expecting the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the next several weeks, said the state Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk at a Monday news briefing.
U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, have asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize its vaccine for emergency use.
On Thursday evening an FDA panel of experts formally recommended that the agency authorize the Pfizer vaccine, clearing the way for final approval, the Associated Press reported Thursday.
The United Kingdom and Canada have already approved the Pfizer vaccine.
The Pfizer shot will be given in two doses, each dose 21 days apart. It’s approved for people 16 and older, according to the company’s FDA application.
Pfizer and BioNTech say the vaccine is around 95% effective.
But Giese said this month that it will take “many months” to offer the vaccination to a majority of Eau Claire County residents.
“When we all see the big announcement from the state next week that vaccination is starting … remember it’s not the end of needing to pay attention to mitigation strategies,” Giese said Thursday, warning people that masking and social distancing will be needed until a “good percentage” of the population is vaccinated.
Both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are based on messenger RNA, a new type of vaccine technology that is able to be deployed quickly. It essentially transforms the body’s cells into tiny vaccine making machines. The vaccines instruct cells to make copies of the coronavirus spike protein, stimulating the production of protective antibodies, the AP reported.
New cases down again this week
Eau Claire County this week reported an average of 52 new coronavirus cases per day — slightly lower than last week, when the seven-day average was 56 cases per day.
At its most recent peak in mid-November, the county was averaging 207 new cases per day.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” Giese said. “But we still have a very high per-day case count … We need to keep testing to make sure our case numbers are remaining low. If we don’t test, we don’t know that.”
A decline in testing numbers and a somewhat high test-positivity rate drew some concern this week from health officials.
The number of weekly COVID-19 tests being done in Eau Claire County this week is less than half of what was being done in November.
The county did about 1,300 tests in the last seven days, compared to 1,400 the week before, and 3,800 per week in mid-November, according to county testing data.
The county’s test-positivity rate has not dropped as drastically as testing has. As of Thursday, an average of 28% of all tests came back positive for COVID-19. (That figure doesn’t include multiple tests per person, such as health care workers who receive a test regularly.) At its peak in November, 38% of all tests were coming back positive.
Though it’s been two weeks since Thanksgiving and the virus is thought to be able to incubate up to 14 days before symptoms show, some state officials are still bracing for Wisconsin’s case numbers to go up as a result of the holiday.
“I do think we are a little concerned that the decrease in testing we’ve seen coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday may be falsely undercounting our number of new daily cases,” said Andrea Palm, DHS secretary-designee, in a Thursday phone call with reporters. “So we hope we don’t understand our Thanksgiving spike in the form of increased hospitalizations in the future.”
Six Eau Claire County residents died of the virus this week. A total of 65 county residents have died, about 0.8% of everyone in the county who has contracted the virus.
New hospitalizations are also down slightly this week; another nine people were hospitalized with COVID-19 this week, compared to 11 the week before. About 77% of inpatient hospital beds in northwestern Wisconsin were occupied this week, down from 80% last week, according to county data.
Giese urged people to consider getting tested if they went to a Thanksgiving gathering outside their household; she noted that a Wisconsin National Guard-staffed testing site on the west side of Eau Claire is still offering free testing, but may change its location.
“There is testing available in Eau Claire County every day of the week,” Giese said.