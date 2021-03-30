A Trempealeau County resident has tested positive for a variant of COVID-19 that first originated in the U.K., Trempealeau County health officials said Tuesday.
It is the county's first identified case of the B.1.1.7 variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The case was found via whole genome sequencing.
"A thorough investigation was completed, but it is unclear where the person contracted this variant strain," the Trempealeau County Health Department said in a news release.
Three variants of SARS-CoV-2 have been discovered in Wisconsin: 78 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, two cases of a variant first discovered in South Africa and one case of a variant first found in Brazil, according to the state Department of Health Services.
At least three Eau Claire County residents have also contracted the B.1.1.7 variant.
Scientists believe the variant spreads more easily and quickly than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, and may be more likely to cause severe illness from the virus.
Trempealeau County officials urged people to continue wearing a mask in public, keeping a six-foot distance from people outside your household, washing hands frequently and avoiding gatherings that don't involve social distancing.