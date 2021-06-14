EAU CLAIRE — New COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Wisconsin, as the state has reported just eight new deaths in the past four days. Also, it has now been more than a week since a death has been reported in 12 counties that comprise western Wisconsin.
The state did not report new cases Saturday and Sunday. Over a four-day span between Friday and Monday, the state had 280 new cases — an average of 70 per day, with an average of two deaths per day.
Meanwhile, the state’s overall vaccination rate inched higher, with 49.1% of all residents having at least one dose. Roughly 2.86 million Wisconsinites have received at least one dose.
Eau Claire County is now up to 50.4%, with Chippewa County at 44.8% and Dunn County at 38.9%. Trempealeau County continues to be the leader of the 12 western Wisconsin counties, at 51.6% of its residents having at least one dose.