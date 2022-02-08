EAU CLAIRE – An omicron-driven COVID-19 surge is subsiding in Eau Claire County as cases fall, though Wisconsin officials warn that transmission is still “critically high” in all of the state’s 72 counties.
As of Tuesday, Eau Claire County averaged 74 new cases per day. It’s nearly a 70% drop compared to two weeks ago, when the county’s average was 244 new cases per day.
Health Department officials say this surge was driven by the highly-transmissible but somewhat milder omicron variant.
The real number of COVID-19 cases is certainly higher than the Health Department’s data reflect. Case numbers don’t include rapid tests that are taken at home, or people who have symptoms but don’t get tested, said Audrey Boerner, public information officer for the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s pandemic response.
“At this high level of cases, we still recommend people wear masks in public indoor spaces, stay home when they are sick, and practice extra caution around people who may be at higher risk,” like older people, those with weaker immune systems and people who can’t get vaccinated, Boerner said in an email.
Eau Claire County’s test-positivity rate is also shrinking. As of Feb. 2, 23% of tests are coming back positive for COVID-19, according to Health Department data. But that rate is still higher than it was at any point in 2020 or 2021.
In late January, Mayo Clinic scientists used data modeling to predict when the omicron-driven peak would happen, and when cases would decline. Wisconsin’s surge appears to have largely followed their prediction, and cases have so far declined in early February.
“It doesn’t mean, OK, everything’s behind us. People are still going to get infected on the way down — just as many on the way down as on the way up. And some of those (infections) are going to produce severe illness. It’s not something to take lightly,” said Mayo data scientist Dr. Curtis Storlie in a Jan. 20 report from the health system. “But we will likely not have subsequent peaks. We’re likely going to be heading down for the foreseeable future.”
“Although cases are declining, every county in Wisconsin is experiencing critically high case activity,” said Deb Standridge, Wisconsin Department of Health Services deputy secretary, on Feb. 3. Hospitals in Wisconsin are still impacted, she said: As of last week, 92% of the state’s ICU beds and 95% intermediate care beds were being used.
Hospitalizations may also see decline in February
Hospitalization of local COVID-19 patients has increased significantly over the last five weeks. Eau Claire County reported 29 COVID-related hospitalizations in October, 34 in November, 31 in December and 50 in January, according to a Health Department report during a Tuesday Eau Claire City Council meeting. To date in February, another nine county residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Officials say they’re anticipating a decline in that number this month.
But the 50 hospitalizations for COVID-19 in January beat out any month from the fall surge of cases caused by the delta variant, Boerner said.
“Cases are still high, but are on a downward trajectory, and we expect hospitalizations to follow suit this month,” Boerner said. “This is good for our healthcare system’s capacity. Most people who are hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated.”
During the most recent surge, cases rose among every age group in Eau Claire County. But new cases were lowest in 55 to 64-year-olds and people over 65, according to Health Department data. At the peak in mid-January, COVID cases were highest in children under 18, followed by 25 to 34-year-olds, 35 to 44-year-olds and 18 to 24-year-olds.
Boerner said there are likely several reasons why more cases are being reported in younger people.
“The 35-plus age groups have higher vaccination rates in Eau Claire County than younger age groups, and vaccination does decrease the chances of getting sick from COVID-19,” she said. “Younger age groups also are more likely to be in group settings such as school and childcare, where there may be a greater chance of exposure.”