EAU CLAIRE — At least 240 residents of Eau Claire County tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the third-highest daily case number the county has ever recorded.
The county has only seen higher case counts on two other days: 275 new cases on Nov. 16, 2020, and 345 new cases on Nov. 18, 2020.
“We do expect to see rapidly increasing case numbers with this new variant,” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, in an email.
“The current situation in the U.S. is that we have well-over one million cases of omicron a day,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, founder and director of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, in a call with reporters Tuesday. “...This is an exponential surge, as our others have been. What’s different about this is the relatively lower risk of hospitalization. Nonetheless, we still have over 100,000 hospitalizations in the U.S. (right now).”
The omicron variant is now the dominant strain in Wisconsin, according to data from the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene. Health experts say omicron – which Poland said is likely two-to-six times as transmissible as the previously-dominant delta variant – is responsible for the explosive growth of COVID-19 in the U.S. and in Wisconsin, though it may cause comparatively milder illness.
Eau Claire County’s surge in cases is not a perfect mirror of the drastic peak the county saw in November 2020. Then, cases began to rise in September, peaked dramatically in November, but fell rapidly in December. By mid-February 2021, the county was consistently sitting at 15 new cases per day, according to county COVID data.
In August 2021, daily cases in Eau Claire County began rising again. From September through December 2021 the county averaged around 50 new cases per day; now, in early January, its weekly average is nearing 100 new cases per day.
The country is also recording unprecedented case numbers. More than one million new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the U.S. on Monday alone, a new record, though case backlogs from the holiday weekend could be driving that number up.
Even though early studies indicate omicron might not make most people as sick as earlier variants, it still poses a significant risk to health care systems because it spreads so much faster than other variants, Poland said Tuesday.
“The number of people getting infected – we’re now talking well over one million a day – even though there’s a smaller percentage that may have more severe disease, that smaller percentage multiplied against millions means a massive surge in people seeking medical care or having complications from COVID,” Poland said. “The hair on the back of my neck almost stands up when I hear people say that omicron’s no delta, it’s mild. It is if you’ve been fully vaccinated, if you’re boosted. It might be if you’re not, but odds are you’re playing Russian roulette and you may not be that lucky.”
Eyeing hospitals’ numbers
Some experts say COVID-19 hospitalization numbers, instead of case counts, are a more accurate way to track the virus’ trajectory at this point in the pandemic. Around 62% of people in the U.S. are vaccinated, and early data suggest the vaccines blunt omicron’s impact on hospitalizations and deaths. People who test positive via at-home rapid tests also aren’t included in case numbers, which will skew official case counts.
Giese said she believes cases are underrepresented in the county’s official data.
“We know that there is a lot of COVID-19 in our community not only from the case numbers but also from the positivity rate, which has been above 10% since mid-September,” Giese said. “...And not all cases get tested and reported to us, so we suspect this is an underrepresentation of how many people do have COVID-19. With this new variant we are expecting that many people are positive. We encourage everyone to get tested that has symptoms.”
Though local health officials for months have cautioned that hospitalizations are a lagging indicator of the virus’ spread, hospitalizations in Eau Claire County have appeared to remain steady as of Tuesday. Nine county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last week, according to county data.
Despite no rise in local hospitalizations yet, the surge in cases means the health department’s contact tracers aren’t able to contact people who have been exposed to COVID-19.
“With the current high number of cases, the health department is attempting to contact all positive cases to assure they are isolating,” Giese said. “We are requesting that people notify their household and close contacts for quarantine needs. We are asking anyone that gets tested to understand what they need to do if positive. We are also sending letters to all positive cases with basic information.”
People who test positive via a rapid, at-home test should also follow up with a test from a community testing site or a health care provider, Giese said.
Though the summer brought only a few COVID-19 deaths in Eau Claire County, that number began rising steadily again in the fall. As of Tuesday, 150 county residents have died of COVID-19; 34 of those deaths have happened since Sept. 1, according to county data. The state crossed the threshold of 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 on Dec. 22.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.