CHIPPEWA FALLS — The state’s Department of Health Services reported 10 COVID-19-related deaths across 12 counties in western Wisconsin in April, a sharp drop from the winter months, and the lowest level of deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.
For the month of April, Chippewa County reported five COVID-19 related deaths, including one reported over the weekend. Clark, Dunn, Rusk, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties each reported one virus-related death in April.
In comparison, the 12-count region reported 115 deaths in December, 75 in January, 58 in February, and 34 in March.
The 12 counties have now combined for 1,058 virus-related deaths, up from 1,048 on April 1, 1,014 on March 1, 956 on Feb. 1 and 881 on Jan. 1. There were 472 deaths in those counties in 2021, an increase from 409 deaths in 2020.
Statewide, 12,884 people have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic, including three reported over the weekend. Only 84 Wisconsin residents died statewide in April, a sharp drop from the 828 deaths in March and the 765 fatalities in February.
Wisconsin passed 10,000 total deaths on Dec. 29. The state reached 9,000 deaths on Nov. 30; 8,000 deaths on Oct. 1, and 7,000 deaths on May 26, DHS data shows.
However, cases have steadily been rising over the past month. The state’s seven-day average has now climbed to 1,316 daily cases, DHS reports.
The state’s overall vaccination rate sits at 64.3% of all residents having at least one dose, which is only up 0.2% since April 1, and up just 0.4% since March 1.