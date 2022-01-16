CHIPPEWA FALLS — The state saw a 0.4% increase in residents who received their first COVID-19 vaccination in the past week, a higher increase than in recent weeks.
The vaccination rate climbed from 62.3% of residents with a shot to 62.7% statewide. Wisconsin continues to trail the national vaccination rate, as 74.9% of U.S. residents have taken at least one dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In western Wisconsin, Barron, Buffalo, Clark, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix and Trempealeau counties all matched or topped the state's rate in the past week. However, Trempealeau County remains the only area in western Wisconsin that has a higher vaccination rate than the state's average.
Five counties statewide have now vaccinated at least 70% of its population, with Dane County continuing to lead the way at 81.4% of all residents with at least one shot. However, there are still six counties in the state that haven't reached the 50% threshold, including Clark, Rusk, Taylor, and Dunn counties.
Statewide, 23.1% of children ages 5 to 11 have now received at least one Pfizer vaccine dose. Eau Claire County is ahead of the state rate in that category, with 30.0% of those children with a shot. Meanwhile, Chippewa (16.4%) and Dunn (18.2%) trail the state rate in young children getting shots.
Roughly 85.6% of all seniors ages 65 and older now have taken at least one dose statewide, along with 77.3% of adults ages 55 to 64.
In a breakdown by race, 62.9% of Asian residents have received at least one dose, compared to 57.3% of the white population, 46.7% of the American Indian population, and 40.5% of the Black population.
Meanwhile, there were four more virus-related deaths reported Friday across 12 counties in western Wisconsin, bringing the total to 38 fatalities in January. The state has now confirmed 10,486 virus-related deaths as of Friday, including 919 deaths across 12 counties in western Wisconsin.