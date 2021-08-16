EAU CLAIRE — Tensions remained high at an Eau Claire School Board meeting Monday about policies requiring students to wear masks when school begins Sept. 1.
At a heated Monday meeting of the Eau Claire school board, which was delayed for 45 minutes due to technical problems, more than 100 community members attended, with most wanting to discuss the mask policy. Prior to the start of the meeting, about 200 of the attendees held a protest of the district’s new face mask policy outside the district’s administration building.
Some held signs reading “Masking kids is abuse,” “Forced masking is not equity” and “All masks do is remind you of a nonexistent pandemic.”
At least 100 people crowded into the board’s meeting room, including around 20 children. Most did not wear masks, demurring when school board president Tim Nordin announced that the district required people to wear them inside the district building.
The board meeting was delayed from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. due to unrelated technical difficulties with the district’s remote meeting technology, Nordin said.
The school board was not scheduled to discuss or vote on any mask policies, though members of the public are allowed to address the board about school-related topics for up to four minutes at the beginning of each meeting.
Nearly 20 people spoke to the school board; most said they were in favor of the school district dropping its mask requirement for younger students.
Maggie Vinopal of Eau Claire said she attended the protest to advocate for parents to be allowed to make health care decisions for their children.
During the public comment portion of the school board’s meeting, Vinopal listed outdoor summer community events that took place in Eau Claire, including live music events, and questioned why children would be required to wear masks inside classrooms if masks weren’t required at other events.
“I’d ask you all to step back and evaluate the logic in saying masks are necessary for school,” Vinopal said.
The school district on Thursday announced that students in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade will be required to wear masks indoors starting Sept. 1, until COVID-19 transmission rates in the community are considered to be low.
The district is using transmission guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC as of Monday ranked Eau Claire County, and most of Wisconsin, in the highest tier of COVID-19 transmission.
“Our children depend on their families and parents to make the health, education, physical, emotional, social, moral and all other decisions for them. They do not depend on the adults on this board. You don’t know them and you have no legal custody of them,” said Lynn Dehnke of Eau Claire during the meeting.
Other community members said they opposed the district’s mask requirement because they believe a healthy immune system is sufficient protection against COVID-19 variants, and that they fear students will suffer harm if they’re required to wear masks in schools.
At least two other members of the public spoke in support of the mask requirement for younger kids.
Mary Kante of Eau Claire praised the district’s new policy: “My son is too young to be protected by the vaccine, so this minor layer, just a simple cloth for protection, is a critical public health tool to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in spite of this delta variant.”
Kante said she and about 150 other Eau Claire parents have signed a petition in favor of a mask requirement for younger children.
The district plans to determine high school mask requirements on Aug. 25 based on transmission rates at that time, Eau Claire schools superintendent Mike Johnson said Thursday in a letter to parents.
District officials say the new mask requirement comes in response to the delta variant, which Wisconsin health officials say is causing the recent significant uptick in cases across the state and in Eau Claire County.
The county is recording about 28 new COVID-19 cases per day, compared to about three new cases per day a month ago.
People 25 to 34 years old are the biggest portion of the county’s newest COVID-19 cases, closely followed by kids 18 and under, according to county virus data.
Eau Claire health officials recently have pleaded with the community to wear masks indoors and have emphasized vaccines for people 12 and older.
Looking ahead, the Eau Claire school district plans to phase out mask requirements when more students are eligible for a vaccine; when vaccination rates increase; when transmission rates decrease; and when “the impact of this variant slows,” Johnson said in the letter sent to parents Thursday.
All students must wear masks on school buses, but students and teachers don’t need to wear masks outdoors, according to the district.
Referendum plans
The school board was set to vote on a preliminary timeline for a November 2022 referendum, setting a timeframe for deciding on referendum items and talking to taxpayers about the proposal.
A vote did not come by the Leader-Telegram’s press time Monday evening.
On the school board’s docket for the next 15 months are community listening sessions; recommendations on which school facilities need updates, renovations or additions; recommendations from committees, school staffers, administrators and community members; and a final decision on a dollar amount in August 2022.
If a referendum is successful, construction could begin as soon as summer 2023.
Longstanding projects at South Middle School and Roosevelt Elementary School could be included in the referendum. District administrators have also floated other options, including expanding south side elementary schools and expanding North and Memorial high schools.