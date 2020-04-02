In yet another example of the far-reaching fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, Chippewa Valley Technical College announced Thursday it is postponing its spring commencement ceremony.
CVTC said the postponement is necessary to follow state and federal recommendations regarding social distancing to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. The ceremony will now be held in conjunction with the summer ceremony scheduled Thursday, July 30.
A new date for the River Falls campus commencement has not been finalized.
“We appreciate the significance of the commencement ceremony for our students and we look forward to celebrating with all of you when the time is right,” said CVTC President Bruce Barker. “This decision was made with the best interests our campus communities, students, staff and guests as a priority.”