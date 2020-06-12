Eau Claire County is showing some new positive signs in the fight to curb COVID-19, according to county figures released this week.
But health officials said Friday that the county’s progress — a slower increase of new cases and a lower test-positivity rate — comes with caveats, and warned residents not to ease up on social distancing and handwashing.
The county’s test-positivity rate is at 1.6%, according to a new status report the Eau Claire City-County Health Department released Wednesday. That means fewer than 2% of tests of Eau Claire County residents in the last two weeks came back positive for the coronavirus.
It’s a decrease compared to the 4.2% test-positivity rate the county reported last week.
Cases of the virus are still on the rise in the county, though they appear to be slowing slightly. In the last two weeks (May 29 to June 12), 23 new cases were identified. That’s fewer than the month before; 42 new cases were found between May 15 and May 29, and 37 new cases between May 1 and May 15, according to county data.
Four new cases of the virus were identified in county residents Friday, bringing the total to 130.
But the county isn’t just testing people who report to their doctors with chest pain, body aches or fevers, which means the test-positivity rate isn’t a perfect metric of the virus’ spread in Eau Claire County.
An overall increase in testing, along with a countywide push to test residents and employees in assisted living facilities and nursing homes — even people who aren’t showing symptoms — are pushing down the county’s positivity rate, said Eau Claire City-County Health Department director Lieske Giese.
The county has seen a “slow progression of cases over the last couple weeks,” Giese said, not large spikes. She credits that slowing of new cases partly to physical distancing, more mask-wearing and people staying home when they feel sick.
“We’ll continue to see the spread of disease,” Giese said. “I’ll be surprised if it entirely flattens out. But it will be hopefully a slow progression.”
Progress in the right direction means the county may loosen restrictions, like it did in its most recent two-week order, Giese has said. The new order, in effect until June 24, allows larger gatherings both indoors and outdoors.
But some county data are concerning, Giese said.
A majority of Eau Claire County residents, 60%, with the coronavirus don’t know where they caught the virus, according to Wednesday’s status report from the Health Department. That’s an increase from last week’s status report, which said 47% of the county’s cases stemmed from community spread.
“Our positivity rate is not getting concerning, but we have outbreaks happening with people gathering, and community spread with the cases we’re seeing,” Giese said.
After ‘safer-at-home’
The statewide safer-at-home order was lifted May 13. It was quickly replaced by an Eau Claire County order, which allowed businesses to reopen immediately with social distancing and safety requirements in place.
The county hasn’t seen a large spike in cases in the month since Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide order was struck down by the state Supreme Court. But Giese said Friday the Health Department has seen smaller outbreaks, and small spikes in the test-positivity rate — and that a slower uptick in cases was expected.
“Almost every day we’ve had a number of increased cases,” she said at a news conference Friday. “We expected that with the change in the safer-at-home order ... that we’d slowly start seeing an increase in disease.”
Statewide, the virus is still sickening hundreds each day and has killed nearly 700.
On Friday, 320 new cases in Wisconsin were identified. In total, over 22,000 have tested positive, just over 3,000 have been hospitalized and 689 have died, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Of Eau Claire County’s 130 cases, 106 have recovered, according to the Health Department. No deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded in the county as of Friday.