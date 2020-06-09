Downtown Eau Claire Inc. has awarded $46,500 to member businesses and organizations that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
After reviewing applications on Monday morning, the DECI volunteer Grant Committee awarded 31 applicants with grants in the amount of $1,500 each.
“Many of our members are small businesses or nonprofits that have faced extraordinary challenges to stay afloat these last few months,” DECI vice chair and committee member Disa Wahlstrand said in a news release. “In addition to lost revenue because of closures and slower sales, our members are also facing additional expenses as they adjust to safely reopen. Given how important these businesses and organizations are to downtown Eau Claire, we knew we needed to help.”
Grant recipients are: 200 Main Art & Wine, Nicole's Downtown Salon & Spa, The Calico Shoppe, Acoustic Cafe, Odd Humyns, The Plus, Ambient Inks, Offbeats Violin & Guitar Studio, Tuning Tree, Brent Douglas Flowers, Pablo Center at the Confluence, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Eau Claire, Chippewa Valley Museum, PRAJNA, Volume One Magazine/ The Local Store, Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild, Puckabee's Eco-Friendly Grooming, Chippewa Valley Tours, Raggedy Man, Dhimiters, Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor, Downtown Cinema, Red's Mercantile, Eau Claire Children's Theatre, Schleppenbach Family Chiropractic, Grace Skin Studio, Sculpture Tour Eau Claire, Houligans Steak & Seafood Pub, Shift Cyclery & Coffee Bar, Latitude 44 Yoga Studio and Tangled Up in Hue/Blue Boxer Arts.
To receive a grant, applicants had to be current members of DECI and needed to provide information on how they had been negatively affected by the pandemic. Most grant recipients can expect to have their payments by the end of the week.