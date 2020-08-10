EAU CLAIRE — Even after adapting its plans for an annual gathering to fit health safety measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, Downtown Eau Claire Inc. has now opted to cancel one of its signature events for 2020.
DECI announced in an electronic newsletter and on its website that A Grand Evening — a gourmet outdoor dinner — will not be held this year.
"Due to ongoing concerns about our ability to host a successful and safe event for our guests, we have decided to cancel the upcoming Grand Evening scheduled for (Aug. 19)," the newsletter stated.
The nonprofit organization that promotes downtown Eau Claire stated that any tickets and sponsorships purchased for the event will be refunded. DECI intends to bring back A Grand Evening in 2021.
In prior years, the event has used the Grand Avenue footbridge as the setting for a cocktail hour and catered dinner attended by local business people and civic leaders.
To comply with public health orders on gatherings intended to limit the spread of coronavirus, organizers had already switched event's venue to the farmers market pavilion in Phoenix Park. That location would've allowed more space between diners to comply with social distancing guidelines as opposed to the footbridge. This year's event also would've also served diners only at their tables — no trays of hors d'oeuvres to pass — and provided all attendees with face masks and bottles of hand sanitizer, according to DECI's application to use the pavilion.