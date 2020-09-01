EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services Board on Tuesday approved a preliminary 2021 budget for 3% less than the department’s initial request.
The initial requested budget came in just under $37 million and was heard by the board last week. A 3% reduction would be a decrease of $1.11 million, so the budget would total about $35.89 million.
Supervisor and DHS board member Katherine Schneider made the proposal, saying she wants the department to have flexibility to determine where to make reductions that equal 3%.
The DHS Board unanimously approved the budget during a joint meeting with the Finance and Budget Committee. The Finance and Budget Committee did not vote Tuesday on the budget proposal.
The proposed budget still needs approval from County Administrator Kathryn Schauf, the Finance and Budget Committee and the County Board before being finalized in November.
The board also received information Tuesday about the potential impact of a 5% reduction in the annual budget, which would be a decrease of $1.85 million.
2020 budget
For this year’s budget, DHS Director Diane Cable said the department has losses of $509,000 through June. In response, DHS is planning eight actions for the rest of the year that it projects will result in zero losses. Actions include $200,000 in savings from mandatory county furloughs; $87,000 in savings from keeping vacant positions open; $85,000 in increased revenues from the Northwest Juvenile Detention Center; and $42,000 in savings from DHS voluntary furloughs.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Schneider asked where overages usually occur in the department. Cable said losses historically have occurred in alternate care, adult placements and institutional placements. This year, DHS has seen fewer overages in alternate care and more demands in adult placements and hospitalizations. Cable said the department has faced more mental health and substance abuse issues this year, which have led to more adult placements.
Cable called it a “really challenging time” right now for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said crisis calls, particularly those related to increased anxiety, increased for the department this summer,
The next DHS Board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 28.