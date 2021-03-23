EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services expects losses of about $400,000 in 2020.
That number comes from combining an anticipated revenue deficit of about $1.16 million and expenditure savings of about $758,000.
During a DHS Board meeting Monday, Colleen Bates, County Board supervisor and DHS chairwoman, called the figure a “moving target at this point in time.”
Indeed, 2020 finances won’t be finalized likely until July, according to Vickie Gardner, DHS fiscal manager.
The numbers in the first month of 2021 seem promising. This January, DHS had an estimated surplus of $61,000. That comes from a revenue shortage of about $271,00 and expenditure savings of about $332,000. January 2020 saw a deficit of about $48,000, so this year should be a six-figure improvement.
Gardner said the January numbers are not official, either.
“We have very little information to go on, typically, in January,” Gardner said.
Remote work
This month marks a year since most DHS employees shifted to remote work because of the COVID-19 pandemic. DHS Director Diane Cable said about 75% of the department’s workforce continues to work outside of its main offices.
In an employee survey conducted last month, there was a variety of opinions regarding future work options, with most wanting to at least partially work from home. In the survey, 55% of respondents prefer or strongly prefer a hybrid approach of being able to work remotely and work in flexible office space when desired. Also, 73% do not prefer or strongly do not prefer having a dedicated office as their only place to work. One-hundred fifty nine of 229 DHS employees, or 69%, responded to the survey.
Moving forward, Cable said some workers will have individual offices, while other employees will share office space. Cable said all department managers will “have the ability to have their own office.”
The large number of employees working remotely has resulted in more interview rooms and conference rooms for clients at the DHS main offices, “which we were really lacking before, because of our need for office spaces,” Cable said.
The next regular DHS Board meeting is scheduled for April 26.