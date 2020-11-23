EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services continues to have significant spending reductions in 2020 compared to last year.
DHS spent $2.65 million in September, below its budgeted $2.83 million for the month. Through September, the department has spent a total of $23.57 million on its programs this year, 69.3% of the annual spending budget and less than the $25.51 million budgeted for the first nine months.
If that pace continues for the final three months of 2020, DHS will have spent $31.43 million, which would be 93.4% of the annual budget of $34 million. That would result in expenditure savings of about $2.58 million.
Excluding financial numbers from its Comprehensive Community Services program, DHS has a 2020 surplus of about $180,000 through September. Last year, that number was a deficit of $2.57 million.
The DHS Board received this information during its meeting Monday.
Colleen Bates, DHS Board chair, thanked staff and leadership for their efforts.
“It doesn’t happen by itself,” Bates said. “The changes we made are beginning to demonstrate not only a positive benefit for our clients, but a positive financial benefit as well.”
COVID-19, personnel update
DHS Director Diane Cable said the department is facing an increasing number of staff with COVID-19. Every day for about the past three weeks, at least one DHS employee has tested positive for coronavirus, she said.
Cable said the impact of the pandemic “is a significant stress” on workers, both for them and their families. Some employees have resigned in order to handle other familial responsibilities stemming from coronavirus.
Cable said 80 to 85% of staff are working remotely, making it more difficult to stay connected despite efforts from the department like a weekly conference call.
“We don’t fully realize the traumatic impact this is having on our workforce,” Cable said.
Despite all the challenges, Cable praised workers for their ongoing efforts and flexibility.
“Staff have continued to demonstrate a level of resilience that has been truly impressive,” Cable wrote in an update to the board. “I know that I have shared how proud I am of this group. It is an honor to lead such a strong team of people, that always put the needs of our community members first. They truly have been heroes in their work.”
A new senior staffer will shortly join DHS. The department hired Ron Schmidt as the new DHS deputy director. He will officially start on Dec. 1. Schmidt is currently the Pierce County DHS director.
Cable has known Schmidt for about 20 years and praised his depth of work experience.
“It will be really nice to have him join our team,” Cable said.
Other business
The DHS Board is looking for a new citizen board member after Dianne Robertson recently issued her resignation.
“She will be terribly missed,” Bates said.
Robertson will stay on the board until her replacement is found.
“It’s been an absolute honor to be on the board,” Robertson said. “It’s been one of the best experiences of my life.”
The next DHS Board meeting is scheduled for Dec. 7.