EAU CLAIRE — People who’ve recently been in contact with a person who has COVID-19 would typically get a phone call from an Eau Claire County contact tracer.
The contact tracer would explain that the person needs to quarantine for 14 days. They can get tested for the virus, though a negative result doesn’t mean they’re free to leave quarantine. It can be up to 14 days before symptoms of the virus start to show.
But now, in Eau Claire County, you might get that phone call from UW-Eau Claire, Chippewa Valley Technical College or a local school district. You might even get that call from your friend or relative who’s been diagnosed with COVID-19, telling you to hunker down for two weeks of quarantining.
It’s because the Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s contact tracers are strained from the major surge in cases so far in September, said the department’s director Lieske Giese at a Thursday news conference.
How quickly local contact tracers are able to respond to the influx of new cases has gotten worse since last week, according to new county COVID-19 metrics.
While the Health Department was able to reach about 78% of people who had contracted COVID-19 within 24 hours between Sept. 15-22 — they could only reach 19% of those cases’ close contacts. Close contacts are anyone who the person with COVID-19 was within six feet of for more than 15 minutes during the last two weeks.
“We want to be in touch with people who are positive much faster than that,” Giese said.
In the last two weeks, almost 1,100 county residents have become close contacts of someone with COVID-19.
As a result, the Health Department is prioritizing: It’s calling a specific set of “high-risk” contacts first, people who work in K-12 schools and people who work in health care or long-term care facilities.
The Health Department is also asking people who test positive for the virus to get in touch with their own contact list.
“It isn’t the best practice … but because we’re at the place we are with public spread, it’s what we’re doing at the moment,” Giese said. “If someone tells you you’re a close contact … we need you to quarantine for 14 days.”
Contact tracers’ struggles are partly due to the big numbers of recent cases.
But it’s also because some cases — or their contacts — aren’t cooperating, Giese said.
“It’s also, though, because people aren’t always answering their phone and not always cooperating with talking with us when we call them,” she said.
The Health Department has added more contact tracers to its team, and is looping in some of its other staffers to temporarily serve as contact tracers to handle the case load. It’s also partnering with UW-Eau Claire, which has been “doing a lot of contact tracing work on campus,” Giese said.
“Many people will say we should expect these numbers to increase, and it’s not such a big deal if we have this many people COVID positive,” she added. “The challenge we have is as the spread increases, it will impact populations that will be hospitalized and will die from COVID-19. We’re seeing that in other parts of the state.”
Testing goes up; test-positivity rate steady
The county again broke its record for seven-day and 14-day case counts.
Eau Claire County identified 31 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday. It’s found 666 new cases in the last 14 days, according to new county metrics.
Testing is also ramping up.
The county recorded an average 360 tests per day per 100,000 people between Sept. 15-22, compared to 189 tests per day last week. But its test-positivity rate remained about the same: About 14% of all tests came back positive for the virus, according to new weekly metrics released Thursday. (Health officials have said the test-positivity rate is a more accurate way to calculate how the virus is spreading, rather than simply counting the number of new cases.)
Just over 51% of all Eau Claire County’s cases of the virus are in young adults aged 20 to 29, according to county data.
The age 10 to 19 group is the second largest, with 16.3% of the county’s total cases.
Eau Claire County’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.