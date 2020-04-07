Local health officials on Tuesday urged people not to take new drugs or medications to prevent or treat COVID-19 unless they first consult a doctor.
Only over-the-counter treatments, like fever reducers and cold and flu aids, and rehydrating with fluids are currently known to be safe for people with the new coronavirus, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
“In the U.S. there have been cases of people becoming seriously ill or dying from taking drugs that are not recommended, and doing things that are not safe, because they are worried about their COVID-19 status,” Giese said. “All the different medications floating around the internet as treatments or prevention courses for this illness are not in fact things that people should be doing right now.”
One such drug sparking interest is hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug also commonly prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. The drug is being tested in research studies to see if it can help COVID-19 patients clear the virus; President Donald Trump has recommended it as a COVID-19 treatment and doctors can prescribe the drug “off label” to patients with the virus, The Associated Press reported — but hydroxychloroquine has not been approved as a treatment.
The drug can cause major potential side effects in some people — heart rhythm problems, low blood pressure and muscle or nerve damage — and the FDA has said people should not take it without a prescription, the AP reported.
“(Hydroxychloroquine) has not been studied fully,” Giese said Tuesday. “... No medication should be taken for any other reason than what it was prescribed for. At this point in time, we don’t have a treatment, and people should be talking to health care providers and working with them, like in any other circumstance.”
Eau Claire County has not identified any new COVID-19 cases since Monday; it sat at 21 positive cases on Tuesday afternoon, Giese said. After testing 1,000 people in total, 104 tests are still pending.
The county’s youngest COVID-19 patients are teenagers and its oldest are in their 60s.
Giese also urged people not to gather in large groups outside their household unit, or at religious services, during the Easter holiday Sunday or the Passover holiday beginning today.
Gathering at in-person religious services with more than 10 people is a violation of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order, she said.
“It’s tough and we understand that,” she said. “... We need to make sure we’re not saying, ‘It’s just my mom, it’s just my grandma I want to have over.’”
Chippewa County had identified 16 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County public health director. Dunn County has identified five cases, according to the state Department of Health Services.
Statewide, there are 2,578 identified COVID-19 cases and 92 COVID-19 related deaths — 15 new deaths since Monday, according to the DHS. As of Monday, Wisconsin authorities had identified at least 745 hospitalizations in the state due to COVID-19.
COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, causes mild symptoms in about 80% of people infected, but severe complications can develop, including pneumonia.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline can be reached at 715-831-7425.