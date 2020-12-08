EAU CLAIRE — When Chippewa Valley EMS workers load their next coronavirus patients into ambulances, they may have a little more protection if those patients need additional oxygen.
Four local fire and EMS departments are getting a FERNO patient shield — a clear, collapsible shield that can cover a patient’s entire head and torso when they’re lying on an EMS cot.
Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire donated all four shields to the fire departments.
The shields will protect EMS workers when they need to administer oxygen to patients in the field who are struggling to breathe, said Lexie Schwartz, Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire’s trauma and EMS coordinator.
When EMS or emergency department workers give patients oxygen, it means those patients typically release a spray of droplets into the air, which carry microscopic particles of the virus, Schwartz said.
Even though first responders wear masks, COVID-19 is particularly efficient at spreading via droplets — making emergency intubations and oxygen procedures somewhat risky for everyone involved.
“The nurses and the rest of the emergency department staff have N-95 masks to help keep them safe when viral particles are aerosolized like that, but they’re not 100% effective,” Schwartz said. “Adding this extra barrier between emergency department staff, EMS and the patient not only helps keep staff safe but provides a little oxygen tent for the patient.”
Schwartz, who also works at a local EMS agency in Bloomer, first began using a FERNO patient shield there.
“I thought that this was such a great thing and I hadn’t seen it down in Eau Claire,” she said.
Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire’s community engagement group rounded up the funds to purchase four shields. (Each patient shield costs around $260, depending on the retailer, Schwartz said.)
The hospital is donating one shield each to the Chippewa Fire District, Chippewa Falls Fire Department, Eau Claire Fire Department and Lakeview Medical Center’s ambulance service, which serves the Rice Lake area. The Eau Claire Fire Department is slated to receive their shield today.
The Chippewa Falls Fire Department got their donated patient shield last week, said Dave Patten, the department’s fire inspector.
The shield will make a difference for Chippewa Falls EMS workers, he said.
“In general, they can be used for anybody,” Patten said. “COVID is the big worry that it’ll be used for right now, but it’ll even be used post-COVID … it’ll be useful for a long time.”
Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire hasn’t seen the patient shields in use until now, said Matt Schneider, regional communications manager for Marshfield Clinic Health System.
“These are probably the first ones to come to our area,” Schneider said.
A new normal
Local EMS workers are treating plenty of coronavirus patients outside of hospitals: Some need oxygen and medical care in their homes, in ambulances and en route to emergency departments, Schwartz said.
“We’re seeing more patients at home because they’re on quarantine,” Schwartz said. “Typically around day 7 to 10, the people that are really sick with COVID seem to need to be hospitalized around that mark. One of the most common symptoms they’re having is shortness of breath, or a hard time being able to catch their breath.”
Sometimes, those patients need oxygen right away. That means a nebulizer, a CPAP machine or even an emergency intubation, which means inserting a breathing tube, Schwartz said.
“All of those higher-acuity oxygenation methods pose an extra risk for first responders, because it puts that aerosolized virus into the air,” she said. “Our EMS agencies in Eau Claire definitely do intubate out in the field.”
The donation comes as new coronavirus cases slow in Eau Claire County, but hospitals say they’re still strained.
The county added 29 new cases of COVID-19 on both Monday and Tuesday, the lowest single-day case increase since October.
Fifty people were still hospitalized with COVID-19 in Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in northwestern Wisconsin on Tuesday, including seven patients in ICUs, said the clinic’s executive dean of practice Dr. Amy Williams on a Tuesday call with reporters.
Eleven Eau Claire County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 last week, according to county data.
Hospital officials continued to urge people to come to the hospital if they need non-COVID medical care, especially if it’s an emergency.
“Being at the hospital will be less of a risk than being out in the community,” Schwartz said.