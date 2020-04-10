The Eau Claire Community Foundation and United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley announced Friday that Royal Credit Union, the Dick and Marlene Cable Family Fund, the Larson Family Fund and two anonymous donors are challenging the community to raise $50,000, which they will match, for the Quick Response Community Fund.
If successful, the challenge would generate $100,000 to be awarded to area nonprofit organizations.
“The community response to the Quick Response Community Fund has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Sue Bornick, executive director of ECCF. “Now is the time to come together and look out for the most vulnerable among us, and the Matching Grant Challenge is a perfect example.”
The fund was created to rapidly deploy financial resources to Eau Claire area nonprofits that serve community members disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences.
This week $100,000 from the Quick Response Community Fund was awarded in grants to 19 local nonprofits — an amount made possible by a $50,000 gift from the Pablo Foundation. That brings the award total for the fund’s first two weeks to about $175,000.
Applications not funded this week will be considered next week, and new applications will continue to be accepted. People can donate and organizations can apply for grants at the Eau Claire Community Foundation website, eccfwi.org.
In another development, Lasker Jewelers is designing a bracelet in support of the Quick Response Community Fund, and $20 will be donated to the fund for every bracelet purchased. More information is expected to be released soon.