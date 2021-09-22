LAKE HALLIE — A former mass vaccination site at a Lake Hallie church will now be the site of drive-thru community COVID-19 testing, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department announced.
The drive-thru testing site will open Saturday at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie. It will be open Saturdays, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Monday, Sept. 27 from 1 to 6 p.m.
The site will stay open for testing after Oct. 2; new hours of operation will be posted at the Health Department’s website, bit.ly/SymptomsTesting.
Tests will be free, though people under 18 will need a parent present. People should pre-register on the day they plan to get tested by visiting register.covidconnect.wi.gov. If someone doesn’t have internet access, staff will help them register when they arrive at the site.
Here’s who the Health Department says should get a COVID-19 test:
Anyone one year or older who has any symptoms of COVID-19, including a sore throat, congestion, runny nose, fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or new loss of taste or smell.
Anyone one year or older who thinks they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or is told they’re a close contact to someone who tested positive, even if they feel healthy. Vaccinated people should get tested on or after the third day after exposure; unvaccinated people should get tested on day six or later, the Health Department said.
After testing, people who are ill should stay home and avoid contact with others as much as possible until they get their results, the Health Department said.
For more information about the testing site, the Health Department can be reached at 715-839-4718.
Sarah Seifert is the L-T's education and health reporter. She has worked as a journalist in the Chippewa Valley since 2017 and joined the L-T in 2019. Get in touch at sarah.seifert@ecpc.com or on Twitter @sarahaseifert.