The Dunn County Health Department is asking people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1A and Phase 1B to make appointments if they want the vaccine.
Eligible right now in Wisconsin are health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, EMS workers, fire and police workers and people 65 and older.
The health department said these options are available for vaccine appointments:
- Advent Health in Durand: People do not need to have a doctor at Advent Health to receive the vaccine; they only have to be on the waiting list. To get on the waiting list call Durand Clinic North at 715-672-5981 or Durand Clinic South at 715-672-5233.
- Marshfield Clinic: To be added to the waitlist at Marshfield Clinic, go this link to verify eligibility: www.marshfieldclinic.org/specialties/infectious-diseases/covid-19-vaccine. People can also call to be put on the waitlist at 877-998-0880.
- Mayo Clinic: If someone is currently a patient with Mayo Clinic, they will receive a vaccination appointment invitation as soon as they are eligible. These invitations will be sent out via mail or through the Online Patient Services Account. If you don’t have an account, people can call 877-858-0398 for portal support or create an account at: tinyurl.com/1tae2eom
- Prevea Health: To schedule an appointment with Prevea, visit www.prevea.com/For- Patients/COVID-19-Vaccine-Resources. People can also call to schedule an appointment: 833-344-4373.
- Dunn County Health Department: If someone owns/manages a listed non-medical essential service, use this link to get your businesses’ employees on the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list with the Dunn County Health Department: https://dunncountywi.seamlessdocs.com/f/essentialbusiness.
The health department asked people to make their appointments online if they can, so phone appointments are available for people without internet access.
It also warned people not to make multiple appointments at several vaccine clinics, saying that it could cause doses to be wasted.
The Dunn County Health Department can be reached at 715-232-2388.