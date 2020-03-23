United Way of Dunn County and the Community Foundation of Dunn County are partnering in response to the impact of COVID-19 on nonprofits and the community.
The partnership includes Pepin County as well.
According to a news release from the foundation and the United Way office:
The United Way activated its Disaster Relief Fund at the Community Foundation to respond directly and immediately to those nonprofits on the front lines of this emergency. Nonprofits or other community organizations engaging in immediate basic needs relief and need financial support now can email Jennifer Thatcher, executive director of the United Way of Dunn County, at jthatcher@uwaydunn.org.
In order to move resources quickly and not further burden these nonprofit organizations there will not be a formal application process. “We request organizations be cognizant of the fact this is for those responding to the immediate basic needs of our families, friends and neighbors and who need financial help now to meet the increased societal needs,” Thatcher says in the news release.
For the most up-to-date information and resources, nonprofits are directed to visit the United Way of Dunn County’s website at uwaydunn.org/covid-19-response/ or its Facebook page at facebook.com/unitedwayofdunncounty.
The release calls attention to nonprofit organizations who have benefited from local donations in the past as well as those who have been forced to cancel annual fundraising events and/or depend heavily on public gatherings.
The United Way and the Community Foundation reinforce the message that community members should continue their regular support of these organizations along with those that need additional help at this critical time.
Donors should visit the webpages and social media accounts of the organizations they care about to learn about their needs and donate directly to them at this time.
For more information, contact Georgina Tegart, executive director of the Community Foundation of Dunn County, at gtegart@cfdunncounty.org or 715-232-8019, or the Dunn County United Way office at 715-235-3800.