Dunn County health and law enforcement officials are urging the community to wear face masks while indoors with other people and in public spaces.
"Though the numbers may appear to indicate that growth is slow in Dunn County, in reality, Dunn County is at a high activity level. This should be of top concern," said Dunn County Health Department Director KT Gallagher and Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson in a news release. "If an outbreak and another large-scale shutdown were to occur, the economic results, among other things, could be catastrophic.
"..It is our hope that everyone who can wear a mask will commit to do so willingly."
A statewide mask mandate by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers went into effect earlier this summer.
People who notice someone else not wearing a mask should not confront them, Gallagher and Atkinson said: "The Menomonie Police Department and other local law enforcement will continue to follow up on complaints of threatening behavior, harassment, trespassing or assault. In some situations, these infractions can result in fines or an arrest."
If there appears to be a high risk of disease spread from someone not wearing a mask and not keeping physical distance, people can contact the county's COVID-19 call center at 715-831-7425.
The press release said: "Please remember that businesses have the right to require masks on their premises. If you do not wish to wear a mask and as a result a business asks you to leave the premises, should you not comply you are considered to be trespassing on that property."
The Dunn County Health Department will investigate "significant complaints" and consider enforcement of the mask order "when necessary," Gallagher and Atkinson said.