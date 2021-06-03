MENOMONIE — Dunn County public health officials relaxed recommendations for gathering sizes that have been in place to keep COVID-19 levels from rising.
Since May the Dunn County Health Department has been advising residents to keep gatherings down to 50 people at indoor settings and 100 people at outdoor venues.
On Thursday morning, a news release from the department announced it is increasing the recommended gathering limit to 100 people indoors and 250 people outdoors.
Dunn County's level of COVID-19 activity is currently rated as "medium" based on the 18 new cases reported there during the past two weeks.
While relaxing its guidelines for mass gatherings, the department noted that only 34.3% of Dunn County residents have completed COVID-19 vaccination and 38% are partially vaccinated.
Dunn County has one of the lowest vaccination rates in west-central Wisconsin based on state statistics. Counties directly neighboring it have rates ranging from 38% to 45.4% of their populations that are fully vaccinated, according to an online map from the state Department of Health Services.