MENOMONIE ̶ Dunn County officials have announced the first death of a county resident due to COVID-19.
The Dunn County Health Department said an elderly resident died from the virus, though no additional information was released. A total of 612 people in Dunn County have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 202 of whom have currently active illnesses.
State health officials consider Dunn County to have a “very high” rate of case activity and an increasing trend.
County officials urged people to stay home if they feel sick, reduce gathering sizes to no more than 10 people inside or 25 people outside, and to stay home if they can.