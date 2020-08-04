MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Health Department is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure with a local taxi service within Menomonie city limits.
Anyone who used the service, which the Health Department identified as a local taxi company in Menomonie that accepts only cash, on the evenings of July 28 and 29 and is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact their health care provider to get tested.
COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, headache, body or muscle aches, chills, fatigue, vomiting and new loss of taste or smell.
The Health Department has said it will continue to alert the public via social media and a press release when there has been potential exposure of close contacts who are within 6 feet for 15 minutes of a confirmed case and the potentially exposed individuals are not able to be identified or contacted.